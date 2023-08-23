TikTok Star VonViddy Dies by Suicide at 32, After Posting Haunting Final Video

A day before his death, he uploaded his final video with the caption, "it's all love."

In the clip, the 32-year-old spoke about his life and how he wished to be remembered as he noted his ventures in comedy and music.

"I want to be remembered as a creator," VonViddy told viewers. "As a creator of videos that make people laugh and a creator of music. I also want to remembered as a camp counselor, who helped kids to make happy memories. "