TikTok Star VonViddy Dies by Suicide at 32, After Posting Haunting Final Video
TikTok creator VonViddy, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, 32, died by suicide on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Before VonViddy took his own life, the TikTok creator shared how he wanted to be remembered in a haunting final video.
A day before his death, he uploaded his final video with the caption, "it's all love."
In the clip, the 32-year-old spoke about his life and how he wished to be remembered as he noted his ventures in comedy and music.
"I want to be remembered as a creator," VonViddy told viewers. "As a creator of videos that make people laugh and a creator of music. I also want to remembered as a camp counselor, who helped kids to make happy memories. "
The video took a somber turn when he said that he didn't want to be remembered "as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell," but acknowledged that was also a "part" of him.
The creator then shared his gratitude for his fans as he reflected on opportunities he enjoyed during his lifetime.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Freak Accident Tragedy: South Carolina Teen Killed by Falling Tree's GoFundMe Surpasses $2k Goal For Funeral
- Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide: Shot Her Baby and Then Turned Gun on Herself in Ghastly Horror
- Possible Link Between Pop Smoke's Murder and the Dead Body Found in Malibu Barrel, Police Investigate
With a smile, VonViddy told viewers, "I feel so thankful to have such a following."
"You guys mean the world to me," the social media star continued. "All in all, I've had a terrific life. I've got to visit the other side of the world and I've made tons of friends from all walks of life."
He concluded his final video by saying he had "nothing to complain about" and had "nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you."
VonViddy's sister Martha Merced confirmed his passing on Monday. She said her brother died after "losing his long battle to mental illness."
In her own TikTok video, Martha painfully spoke of her brother's death, sharing, "Joe was my first word."
"I want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life," Martha said in her video. "TikTok meant a lot to him. It gave him joy. It gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at."
The grieving sister added that her brother "really appreciated" the outlet that TikTok provided.
"Joe fought a really, really long, terrible battle with his mental illness," Martha continued. "And all we can hope now is that he's at peace. But I did want to provide that closure for anybody who was a VonViddy fan, just to let you know what happened."
He amassed over 170,000 followers on TikTok and had over 8.7 million likes across his videos.
Rest in Peace, VonViddy.