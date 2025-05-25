TikTok Star Anna Grace Phelan Dead at 19 After Documenting Her Months-Long Battle With Brain Cancer

Residents of Jackson County, Georgia, where Phelan resided, felt the impact of her loss deeply. Her funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, at Galilee Christian Church, and she will be laid to rest at the church cemetery, as detailed in her obituary.

Survived by her parents, William 'Buddy' Phelan and Nadine Phelan, and her brother, Harper David Phelan, Anna leaves behind not only family but a devoted community that rallied around her.

The influencer first revealed her brain cancer diagnosis in September, just days before she was set to begin her first year of college.

Phelan had been fighting glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer known for its rapid progression and dire prognosis. Her struggles began with seemingly innocuous symptoms — a numb face and leg, balance issues, and vision problems — increasingly alarming signals that led to an MRI revealing a lesion on her brain.

"My head's very foggy," Phelan confided during her struggle in a TikTok video that resonated with many of her followers. "I started losing my balance. I started having vision problems in my left eye. My speech started to seem weird. This is definitely the hardest news I've ever received."