TikTok Star Anna Grace Phelan Dead at 19 After Documenting Her Months-Long Battle With Brain Cancer
TikTok star Anna Grace Phelan, known for sharing her inspiring journey through a cancer battle on social media, has passed away at 19.
The news was confirmed on Saturday through a heartfelt message posted on her official TikTok page, leaving her legion of followers and supporters in mourning.
Anna Grace Phelan's Tragic Passing
The Phelan family wrote: "It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."
The statement further echoed sentiments of love and gratitude, emphasizing the community support that enveloped Anna during her challenging journey.
It read: "So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith. Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace.
"May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed."
Anna Grace Phelan's Journey
Residents of Jackson County, Georgia, where Phelan resided, felt the impact of her loss deeply. Her funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, at Galilee Christian Church, and she will be laid to rest at the church cemetery, as detailed in her obituary.
Survived by her parents, William 'Buddy' Phelan and Nadine Phelan, and her brother, Harper David Phelan, Anna leaves behind not only family but a devoted community that rallied around her.
The influencer first revealed her brain cancer diagnosis in September, just days before she was set to begin her first year of college.
Phelan had been fighting glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer known for its rapid progression and dire prognosis. Her struggles began with seemingly innocuous symptoms — a numb face and leg, balance issues, and vision problems — increasingly alarming signals that led to an MRI revealing a lesion on her brain.
"My head's very foggy," Phelan confided during her struggle in a TikTok video that resonated with many of her followers. "I started losing my balance. I started having vision problems in my left eye. My speech started to seem weird. This is definitely the hardest news I've ever received."
Anna Grace Phelan Inspired Thousands
Despite the overwhelming challenges, Anna remained steadfast and optimistic, inspiring her audience with her unwavering faith.
In another clip, as she worked to process her diagnosis and navigate her treatment options, she told her followers: "By all means, this is not easy. Just going to trust in the Lord and try and keep pushing forward." As her condition worsened, Anna continued to share her journey candidly with her audience, allowing countless strangers to witness the realities of battling cancer.
In one of her final videos, she revealed: "Things haven't been good. My tumor grew and it's in the area where I can't breathe. It can't be operated,
"If you keep praying for me, I think that I'll make it." The outpouring of emotional support and prayers revealed the genuine connection Anna established with her followers.
After her diagnosis, supporters launched a GoFundMe page to assist with her medical expenses, which ultimately raised over $65,000.