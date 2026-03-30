EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Won't Be Caged! Golf Icon is Over Vanessa Trump's Efforts to Tame Him
March 30 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Golf legend Tiger Woods' hot and heavy romance with Vanessa Trump is headed for the rough over her increasingly possessive behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, the lovebirds are heading toward an engagement, but sources share Woods – once the sports world's biggest horndog – is getting the yips at being watched like a hawk.
Vanessa Can’t Trust Tiger Woods
"Tiger has told Vanessa time and time again there's nothing to be paranoid about and she's the only girl for him. But brushing aside his history and trusting him entirely is easier said than done," said a source.
"Vanessa's all in on the relationship but she's insecure. She follows Tiger everywhere and when they're not together, she checks up on him and what he's up to through mutual friends.
"Her greatest fear is that Tiger will fall for one of the golf floozies who throw themselves at him or wind up cutting loose when he's on the road."
Vanessa, 48, the mother of five with ex-hubby Donald Trump Jr., and Wood, 50, went public with their romance a year ago – and she packed on the PDA when the two posed at the recent Genesis Invitational golf tournament in L.A.
Tiger’s Awkward PDA Raises Doubts
But body language expert Judi James called the photo op "performative," with Woods displaying "awkward-looking body language" for the cameras. She said he managed only a "lightning smile" with "no really authentic signals of happiness or delight."
Even more telling, when Vanessa drew her daughter Kai Trump, 18, into the picture "to create the suggestion of a strong family unit," Woods' "expression appears wary," added James.
As the world knows, Woods' skirt-chasing ended his marriage to Elin Nordegren.
Tiger Feels Trapped By Vanessa
Despite that, as RadarOnline.com has reported, Vanessa is taking a swing at a trial marriage with him.
"Tiger found Vanessa's neediness reassuring at first, but at this point, he's feeling henpecked. He wants her to trust him and not judge him on past behavior," added the source.
"Still, the more serious they get, the more fearful she becomes that he'll slide into bad habits and self-sabotage, just like he did with Elin."