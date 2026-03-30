EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Won't Be Caged! Golf Icon is Over Vanessa Trump's Efforts to Tame Him

"Tiger has told Vanessa time and time again there's nothing to be paranoid about and she's the only girl for him. But brushing aside his history and trusting him entirely is easier said than done," said a source.

"Vanessa's all in on the relationship but she's insecure. She follows Tiger everywhere and when they're not together, she checks up on him and what he's up to through mutual friends.

"Her greatest fear is that Tiger will fall for one of the golf floozies who throw themselves at him or wind up cutting loose when he's on the road."

Vanessa, 48, the mother of five with ex-hubby Donald Trump Jr., and Wood, 50, went public with their romance a year ago – and she packed on the PDA when the two posed at the recent Genesis Invitational golf tournament in L.A.