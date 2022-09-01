According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit.

Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and Haddish molested her 7-year-old brother while filming a Funny or Die video titled Through a Pedophile's Eyes.

"Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence," the company said in response.

In the siblings' lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the sister said the ordeal impacted her love life because she is fearful to be "led down a path of false trust like the path that Haddish led her down."