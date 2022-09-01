Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm.
The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo.
Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.
According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit.
Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and Haddish molested her 7-year-old brother while filming a Funny or Die video titled Through a Pedophile's Eyes.
"Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence," the company said in response.
In the siblings' lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the sister said the ordeal impacted her love life because she is fearful to be "led down a path of false trust like the path that Haddish led her down."
The brother, on the other hand, said he is terrified of being filmed without his consent now. Both claim they are suffering from social disorders.
They are seeking damages from Haddish and Spears after their mother apparently tried to reach a $15,000 settlement with Spears.
This afternoon, Haddish's attorney, Andrew Brettler, made every effort to cast doubt on their explosive claims, slamming the lawsuit as an over-the-top extortion attempt.
"Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years," he told the outlet.
"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down," he added. "Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."
RadarOnline.com also reached out to representatives for Spears for comment. His attorney Debra Opri told us, "He isn't going to fall for any shakedown."