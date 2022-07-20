Comedian Tiffany Haddish Loses It On Loud Fan Who Begged For Picture During MLB All-Star Game

Tiffany Haddish was spotted using her comedy skills to shut down an obnoxious fan who wouldn’t leave her alone while she was trying to enjoy this year’s MLB All-Star Game, Radar has learned.

The wild incident took place Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. While the 42-year-old actress was far from the only celebrity at the game, she was targeted by a seemingly drunk fan named Adrian, who relentlessly demanded a picture.