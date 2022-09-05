Fans are expressing their outrage at Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears as the comedic duo face shocking accusations of child sexual abuse, Radar can confirm.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that a woman and her younger brother, referred to as Jane and John Doe, have accused both comics of grooming them when they were children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits.

They came forward with their shocking allegations in a new lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.