T.I. and Tiny Fight to Dismiss Remaining Claims in Ex-Friend Sabrina Peterson’s Lawsuit After Being Awarded $100k in Case

Source: MEGA; @INSTAGRAM/THEGLAMUNIVERSITY
By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

T.I. and his wife Tiny denied they caused their ex-friend Sabrina Peterson harm after they defended themselves publicly after she accused the couple of various forms of abuse — and have asked a judge to throw out the remaining claims in her lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, T.I. and Tiny deny Sabrina was damaged by any statements they made. The couple argued they never defamed Sabrina but rather their statements about her were true or substantially true.

As a result, the musicians’ powerhouse lawyer, Andrew Brettler, demanded the remaining claims of defamation and invasion of privacy be dismissed.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, the rapper and his wife were awarded nearly $100k in legal fees after they successfully convinced a court to dismiss 5 of Sabrina’s 7 claims.

Back in 2021, Sabrina sued the couple claiming they ruined her reputation by making public statements about her after she accused them of abuse.

Sabrina even claimed that T.I. put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her after she got into it with his assistant. She claimed he told her, “B---- I’ll kill you.”

MORE ON:
T.I.
After she made the allegations, Tiny posted a photo of T.I. with Sabrina’s 8-year-old son.

After she publicly accused the duo of alleged abuse, Tiny took to Instagram to post a photo of Sabrina’s 8-year-old with her husband.

“Hold up …. So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help,” she captioned the post.

T.I. and Tiny previously argued Sabrina’s reputation was already trash before they defended themselves against her. The couple’s lawyer described Sabrina as a “an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.”

The case is ongoing.

