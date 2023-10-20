T.I. and Tiny Fight to Dismiss Remaining Claims in Ex-Friend Sabrina Peterson’s Lawsuit After Being Awarded $100k in Case

T.I. and his wife Tiny denied they caused their ex-friend Sabrina Peterson harm after they defended themselves publicly after she accused the couple of various forms of abuse — and have asked a judge to throw out the remaining claims in her lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, T.I. and Tiny deny Sabrina was damaged by any statements they made. The couple argued they never defamed Sabrina but rather their statements about her were true or substantially true.