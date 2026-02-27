'The Wire' star Bobby J. Brown Dies after Horrifying Barn Fire: Actor, 62, Killed by Smoke Insulation after his Vehicle Sparked Inferno
Feb. 27 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET
The Wire star Bobby J. Brown has tragically died after being caught in a devastating barn fire.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old actor passed away from smoke insulation after attempting to jump start a vehicle inside the barn, rather than burns suffered as a result of the blaze, according to his daughter
Tragic Accident Also Harmed Wife
The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation and ruled the incident an accident.
His wife, Arlene, reportedly was burned in what is being termed an accident.
The star was best known for playing Officer Bobby Brown in HBO series The Wire, but also enjoyed standout parts in Law & Order: SVU and We Own This City.
According to the family, Brown had called a relative for a fire extinguisher after the blaze ignited, but by the time help arrived the barn was already fully engulfed.
Brown's daughter shared he was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and arrangements for a funeral service are currently underway.
'Touched Fans Across The Globe'
On The Wire, created by David Simon, Brown appeared on 12 of the series' 60 episodes over its five-season run from 2002-08.
His character is said to be an homage to an actual Western District patrolman named Bob Brown.
Fans quickly took to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved actor.
"Rest in peace, legend. He was such a good actor," one fan wrote.
Another added: "It’s heartbreaking to hear this news. His work left a lasting mark on television and touched fans across the globe. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone who admired his talent."
A third posted: "So sad. May he rest in peace and may his family find comfort during this difficult time."
Agent Pays Tribute To 'Tremendously Talented Actor'
His talent agent, Albert Bramante, said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Bobby J. Brown.
"Bobby was a tremendously talented actor who approached every role with a rare level of dedication and passion.
"He was a true professional and a joy to have on our roster. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected as they navigate this unimaginable loss."
According to his IMDb page, Bobby originally was a professional boxer and won five Golden Glove Championships before transitioning to acting.
The former athlete has also shared the screen with Academy Award winners Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, and James Franco.
Brown’s passing comes just months after another The Wire actor, James Ransone, died.
The 46-year-old, best known for portraying Ziggy Sobotka, the troubled Baltimore dock worker in the show’s second season, passed away in Los Angeles on December 19.
According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records, Ransone's death was ruled a suicide, and he was found in a shed.