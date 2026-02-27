'The Wire' star Bobby J. Brown Dies after Horrifying Barn Fire: Actor, 62, Killed by Smoke Insulation after his Vehicle Sparked Inferno

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation and ruled the incident an accident.

His wife, Arlene, reportedly was burned in what is being termed an accident.

The star was best known for playing Officer Bobby Brown in HBO series The Wire, but also enjoyed standout parts in Law & Order: SVU and We Own This City.

According to the family, Brown had called a relative for a fire extinguisher after the blaze ignited, but by the time help arrived the barn was already fully engulfed.

Brown's daughter shared he was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and arrangements for a funeral service are currently underway.