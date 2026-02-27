Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

'The Wire' star Bobby J. Brown Dies after Horrifying Barn Fire: Actor, 62, Killed by Smoke Insulation after his Vehicle Sparked Inferno

picture of Bobby J. Brown
Source: @bbrown929;Instagram

'The Wire' star Bobby J. Brown has died aged 62 after being caught in a devastating barn fire in Maryland.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Wire star Bobby J. Brown has tragically died after being caught in a devastating barn fire.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old actor passed away from smoke insulation after attempting to jump start a vehicle inside the barn, rather than burns suffered as a result of the blaze, according to his daughter

Article continues below advertisement

Tragic Accident Also Harmed Wife

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Bobby J. Brown and Bobby Brown II
Source: MEGA

Brown, pictured here with son Bobby Brown II, died from smoke insulation while his wife suffered burns.

Article continues below advertisement

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation and ruled the incident an accident.

His wife, Arlene, reportedly was burned in what is being termed an accident.

The star was best known for playing Officer Bobby Brown in HBO series The Wire, but also enjoyed standout parts in Law & Order: SVU and We Own This City.

According to the family, Brown had called a relative for a fire extinguisher after the blaze ignited, but by the time help arrived the barn was already fully engulfed.

Brown's daughter shared he was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and arrangements for a funeral service are currently underway.

Article continues below advertisement

'Touched Fans Across The Globe'

picture of Bobby J. Brown
Source: @bbrown929;Instagram

Tributes from fans poured in for the late actor after news of his death became public.

Article continues below advertisement

On The Wire, created by David Simon, Brown appeared on 12 of the series' 60 episodes over its five-season run from 2002-08.

His character is said to be an homage to an actual Western District patrolman named Bob Brown.

Fans quickly took to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved actor.

"Rest in peace, legend. He was such a good actor," one fan wrote.

Another added: "It’s heartbreaking to hear this news. His work left a lasting mark on television and touched fans across the globe. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone who admired his talent."

A third posted: "So sad. May he rest in peace and may his family find comfort during this difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

Agent Pays Tribute To 'Tremendously Talented Actor'

picture of jon bernthal and Bobby J. Brown
Source: @bbrown929;Instagram

Brown, here with fellow actor Jon Bernthal, was a 'true professional,' according to agent.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Nancy guthrie

Bizarre Twist in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: Man Arrested Outside of Missing 84-Year-Old's Home after Driving past '50 to 100 times'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie, Michael Feldman

Radar Reveals All to Know About Savannah Guthrie's Husband — As Michael Feldman Admits He Feels 'Unhelpful' in the Search for 'Today' Co-Host's Missing Mom

Article continues below advertisement

His talent agent, Albert Bramante, said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Bobby J. Brown.

"Bobby was a tremendously talented actor who approached every role with a rare level of dedication and passion.

"He was a true professional and a joy to have on our roster. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected as they navigate this unimaginable loss."

According to his IMDb page, Bobby originally was a professional boxer and won five Golden Glove Championships before transitioning to acting.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of James Ransone
Source: MEGA

Fellow star of 'The Wire' James Ransone recently passed away via suicide.

The former athlete has also shared the screen with Academy Award winners Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, and James Franco.

Brown’s passing comes just months after another The Wire actor, James Ransone, died.

The 46-year-old, best known for portraying Ziggy Sobotka, the troubled Baltimore dock worker in the show’s second season, passed away in Los Angeles on December 19.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records, Ransone's death was ruled a suicide, and he was found in a shed.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.