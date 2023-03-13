'The View' Hosts Warned To Tone Down Flirty Talk With Guests After Joy Behar's 'Uncomfortable' Interview With Liam Neeson
After hunky Liam Neeson spoke up about his "uncomfortable" interview with overly flirty Joy Behar on The View, the hosts have been told to "tone down sexual talk" both on-camera and off, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The ladies have crossed a line and are creepy," confided an insider. "Not only is it upsetting guests and making it more difficult to book A-list stars, it's also turning off the audience. Shows have to evolve as the world changes. If they don't, they will become extinct."
Behar embarrassed herself when she gushed over her decade-long crush on Neeson when he joined the ladies on the ABC syndicated talk show's February 15 episode.
He later said he was "uncomfortable" when producers slashed together a cut of all the times Behar drooled over the actor on the air, in which she declared she wanted her ashes sprinkled all over him and that she was "aroused" by the Taken franchise.
Neeson ended up telling Behar, “Oh Joy, stop it. Get a life!” He later addressed the interview, slamming The View's professionalism.
“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem,” he told Rolling Stone. “I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion.”
Neeson continued, “And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”
While he didn't think much of the interview, he did give Behar's co-host Sunny Hostin glowing reviews.
Revealing he “had a little chat afterward” with Hostin, the actor called their back-and-forth “intelligent conversation.” He continued to discuss his experience on The View, saying, “But then the segment’s all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to The View for comment.