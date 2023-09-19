'The View' Hosts Blow Off Memorial for Co-Creator Bill Geddie, Sunny Hostin Was the Only Star Who Showed Up
Several prominent hosts on The View were MIA at the Sunday night memorial for co-creator Bill Geddie weeks after his death in July, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sunny Hostin was the only star from the show he launched with the late Barbara Walters who showed up, one attendee claimed in a shocking new report.
"Seventeen years in charge of The View, and only one host came? It's inexcusable," they said about past and present stars blowing off the celebration of life for Geddie, noting "there was a great turnout" of people who worked behind-the-scenes.
ABC 7 news anchor Bill Ritter was there as well as several people from Barbara Walters Productions and Good Morning America plus Hostin, and production staff.
"Where were all the other hosts from the show?," the source asked Page Six. "Bill was a great guy and beloved producer."
Another insider said the ladies' absence was "incredibly sad" considering Geddie served as an EP on the show from 1997 to 2014. Meanwhile, a third tipster said it was understandable, adding, "Everyone handles it differently. Mourning is personal."
Geddie's family announced his passing in July from "coronary-related factors." He was 68.
Joy Behar previously shared a tribute after hearing the sad news.
"We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie," she posted on X, formerly Twitter. "As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View."
The show's official account also hailed Geddie as "one of television's most well-respected producers."
Geddie's family raved over his heart of gold and big dreams. "He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even 'bigger than life' husband and dad," they shared in a statement.
"He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn't who did he meet, but rather who didn't he meet?"