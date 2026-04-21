The Osmonds' Star Alan Osmond Dead Aged 76: Eldest Brother of Legendary Group Passes Away After 40-Year MS Battle

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran musician — the eldest brother in the legendary group — was surrounded by his nearest and dearest in his final moments.

A statement read: "His positive outlook was an inspiration to many, and he donated much of his time speaking at MS events, encouraging individuals like himself on how to mentally and physically deal with the advancement and treatment of the disease."

Alan’s brother, Merrill Osmond, 72, was among those paying tribute.

He said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond. I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many."

"Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers. We will honor his memory and the message he cared so deeply about. He will be missed beyond words," Merrill added.