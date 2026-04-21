The Osmonds' Star Alan Osmond Dead Aged 76: Eldest Brother of Legendary Group Passes Away After 40-Year MS Battle
April 21 2026, Published 7:24 a.m. ET
The Osmonds' star Alan Osmond has passed away aged 76 after a 40-year battle with MS.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran musician — the eldest brother in the legendary group — was surrounded by his nearest and dearest in his final moments.
'A Deeply Loving Soul'
A statement read: "His positive outlook was an inspiration to many, and he donated much of his time speaking at MS events, encouraging individuals like himself on how to mentally and physically deal with the advancement and treatment of the disease."
Alan’s brother, Merrill Osmond, 72, was among those paying tribute.
He said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond. I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many."
"Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers. We will honor his memory and the message he cared so deeply about. He will be missed beyond words," Merrill added.
'Struggling' Before Death
Merrill also wrote on Facebook: "My dear friends, Two days before my brother, Alan, passed, I was blessed to sit quietly with him. We talked as brothers do, heart to heart.”
“He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle… and then he smiled. In a tender moment I will never forget, he leaned close and whispered something into my ear. He said, 'Merrill, you and I worked side by side.'
The musician continued. "'We created, we produced, we directed… we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please… do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.' I want you to know, his request will be honored."
Alan, who shares eight children with wife Suzanne Pinegar, found fame while performing with his siblings on The Andy Williams Show in the 60s.
His singing career began in a barbershop quartet with his brothers Wayne, Merrill and Jay, when he was 12. They were later joined by their younger brother Donny.
Key Songwriter And Composer
They found global fame as a 70s pop sensation, where Alan acted as a key songwriter and composer for the group and helped write some of The Osmonds' hits, including One Bad Apple and Crazy Horses.
In November 2021, Alan and his wife Suzanne were honored as Pillars of Utah Valley, while in 2000, he received the Dorothy Corwin Spirit of Life Award from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
In his acceptance speech, he said that his time in the military reserve and taking karate lessons from Chuck Norris, helped reinforce the "you can do it" attitude that he learned from his father.
He previously stated that he lived by the motto: "I may have MS, but MS does NOT have me!" He founded and ran the non-profit research and development organisation OneHeart Foundation and also worked as a motivational speaker.
Arguably the best-known Osmond, Donny previously said of his brother: "While The Osmond Brothers' success may now be part of musical history, future historians will certainly recognize that Alan Osmond was definitely the cornerstone of our achievements. Thank you, Alan, for being the leader of the band."
Alan's death comes after the second-eldest band member and fourth-eldest of the nine Osmond children Wayne died last year after suffering a stroke on New Year's Day.