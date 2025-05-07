'That's So Raven' Star Begs for $35K to Help With Medical Bills After He Lands In Hospital With Pancreatitis — As Fans Shame Disney For 'Letting Down' Actor
A That's So Raven star is now reaching out to the fans he entertained for years, asking for thousands of dollars to cover his medical bills.
Rondell Sheridan – who played Victor Baxter on the popular show as well as in its spinoff Cory in the House – has been in the hospital for multiple weeks due to pancreatitis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, May 6, Sheridan took to Instagram to fill everyone in on his condition, and said: “On April 10th, I was in the road and got sick. They thought it was gastric. I got home on the 12th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge.
"I was told it’s pancreatitis. Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery but… my pancreas is inflamed.”
The emotional actor – through tears – then explained he was on "the road to recovery," but things took a turn.
He continued: "I didn't realize I was gonna be, and will be, out of work for quite some time. I'm setting up this GoFundMe to help with some of my medical bills, but just expenses."
"If you have anything you can donate, I would gladly appreciate it," Sheridan added.
Fans of the TV star were quick to react in the comments section, with many blasting his former co-stars as well as Disney.
"Where's Raven and Cory? They should be taking care of you," one person said, referring to his co-stars Raven-Symoné and Kyle Massey.
Another said: "Rondell Sheridan being on Disney while simultaneously setting up a GoFundMe for pancreatitis is weird. Is Raven the only person getting paid what she deserves over there?"
"Why isn't Disney helping you? They're letting you down!" one user raged.
Sheridan was also on the second spinoff of That's So Raven, titled Raven's Home, from 2017 to 2023. And while still working as a standup comic when not on the small screen, the star previously admitted all he is known for is his time on Disney.
He told Pop Culture: "I’m a stand-up comic. I’ve worked all over. I remember being in Brazil, I was in Rio de Janeiro, on Ipanema Beach... there was a little hut on the beach, and I wanted a soda.
"And so, I pointed to the soda and I went – I had some Brazilian money – and I held it out, and the guy took the money, and I turned and there was a couple there, and they go, 'Raven.' I had not said a word, and they went, 'Raven.'
And while fans claimed Raven had not help Sheridan during his health battle, the Cousin Skeeter star gave credit to his 39-year-old co-star when it comes to the franchise's massive success.
"I just think that people can’t get enough of Raven-Symone," he told the outlet.
"And then you add the fact that we’re now in familiar territory from the original episode. We go back to the house with the kitchen, we go back to the classroom, and it gives you the warm and fuzzies all over again with that show..."