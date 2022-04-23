Thandiwe Newton Visits The ER For An Injured Foot After Getting Booted From Magic Mike 3

The post came day after Newton denied claims of her getting booted from a major role in the upcoming Magic Mike 3. It has since been reported that the actress had a heated argument with Channing Tatum and was swiftly replaced by House of Gucci actress Salma Hayek.

Page Six also reported about staff on the set being worried about Newton's health during the production in London with sources claiming that her agent had to fly in from Los Angeles to "smooth things over."

Another source claimed, "Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn't play the role"

"There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated," they continued. "She seemed so stressed she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support."