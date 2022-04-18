Thandiwe Newton's Estranged Husband 'Shoeless' & 'Unshaven,' Holed Up In Mansion 'Alone' As Team Scrambles To Get Actress Into Rehab
Thandiwe Newton's estranged husband Ol Parker looked worse for wear as he showed his face for the first time following news of their split and her possible rehab stint. The Mama Mia! Here We Go Again director, 52, appeared messy, "shoeless," and "unshaven" while breaking cover at the former couple's $2 million home in London, where he's been holed up "alone."
Parker has been hiding out at their English estate with the blinds drawn in an attempt to shut out the outside world. He was spotted barefoot on Monday, stepping outside to collect a DHF delivery.
Wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans, and no shoes, Thandiwe's ex appeared disheveled as if he hadn't shaved in days. While the photos obtained by Daily Mail don't show if his wedding ring was on, Parker did sport some noticeable accessories.
Rocking two silver hoops in his left ear, the movie director opted not to speak to photographers when asked about his estranged wife's condition. When confronted by the paparazzi, Parker politely replied, "I don't want to say anything, thank you."
His three children with Thandiwe — Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, 8 — were nowhere to be seen.
The Crash actress' team is reportedly concerned about her mental health and desperately trying to get her into rehab amid her split from Parker. The news comes after The Sun dropped a bombshell report claiming that Thandiwe was fired as the leading lady from Magic Mike due to a heated confrontation with Channing Tatum.
Thandiwe's spokesperson shot down the accusations. Warner Bros. later released a statement and claimed the actress left the movie “to deal with family matters.”
She has since been replaced by Salma Hayek.
Hours later, it was reported she had been acting bizarre on set and the crew grew worried. “She fired her UK agent of three decades, and then her US agent Gaby Morgerman flew in from Los Angeles to try to calm things down," a source told Page Six, adding, “Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support."
The alleged rehab attempt isn't going as planned. "She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go," the insider added.
Thandiwe has not commented on the rehab rumors. Radar has reached out to her rep to no avail.