'Smelled Like Death': 2 Texas Men Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges After Cops Discover Kids in Bathtub Filled With Dirty Water in Filthy Home
June 2 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
Two Texas men have been arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering minors after two children were found living in a filthy home filled with rotting food, animal droppings, maggots and dirty bathtub water, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last month, officers from the Temple Police Department discovered the kids in horrific conditions after a neighbor reported there was a "foul odor" coming from the property.
The House 'Smelled Like Death'
Police almost immediately discovered that to be true, noting that the house "smelled like death" in the arrest affidavit obtained by people. The scent was so horrible, they initially worried that they would find a decaying body inside.
Instead, they found Michael Robbins, 34, and John Robbins, 68, in a home "completely filled with rotting garbage on the floor and surfaces" that "appeared to be infested with bugs."
Kids Found Sitting in a Dirty Bathtub
Two kids, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, were sitting in a bathtub filled with dirty water. When asked to get dressed and speak with the officers, the children changed into soiled clothes and reportedly "smelled of urine, feces, body odor and stagnant water."
Officers later learned that the kids allegedly did not go to school and hadn't even been taught how to read or write.
The Children Were Not Properly Fed or Educated
The arrest report further claimed that both men "did not provide food regularly for either child," and the kids had not been seen outside in several years, according to a neighbor.
Michael and John were arrested for the alleged crimes on May 22 and were being held on $60,000 bail each.
It is unclear if they have entered a plea at this time.
As for the children, they were removed from the two men's custody and taken to a hospital so that they could receive medical care.
Neighbors Expressed Concerns After Bizarre Happenings
One of the Robbins' neighbors, Scout Guy, said it was his sister who had originally called the police to sound the alarm about a potential death in the home.
"I noticed that the police and maybe a detective were still outside. And so I came outside, and the smell hit me even worse," Guy explained of the extent of the property's condition, per Fox San Antonio.
A separate neighbor named Melissa Garcia also said that she became concerned as she would sometimes hear a small child playing in the backyard when it was dark.
"And it was a weekday, so I was like, ' Why is she up? Yet she never knew those kids had never set foot in a classroom," she told the outlet. "I'm glad that they took the kids away. Those men deserve what they get. Get it right now because that's not right. You don't ever treat a child that way ever."