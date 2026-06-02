'Smelled Like Death': 2 Texas Men Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges After Cops Discover Kids in Bathtub Filled With Dirty Water in Filthy Home

One of the Robbins' neighbors, Scout Guy, said it was his sister who had originally called the police to sound the alarm about a potential death in the home.

"I noticed that the police and maybe a detective were still outside. And so I came outside, and the smell hit me even worse," Guy explained of the extent of the property's condition, per Fox San Antonio.

A separate neighbor named Melissa Garcia also said that she became concerned as she would sometimes hear a small child playing in the backyard when it was dark.

"And it was a weekday, so I was like, ' Why is she up? Yet she never knew those kids had never set foot in a classroom," she told the outlet. "I'm glad that they took the kids away. Those men deserve what they get. Get it right now because that's not right. You don't ever treat a child that way ever."