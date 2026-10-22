Texas Couple Charged in Teen’s Fatal Highway Shooting: What Happened to 17-Year-Old Alyssa Wilson?
Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Alyssa Wilson, 17, was driving on Interstate 170 in Missouri to meet a friend at the St. Louis Zoo’s Halloween event when a gunman allegedly fired into her vehicle, causing a crash that proved fatal.
Authorities later arrested an Arlington, Texas, couple in Illinois after surveillance footage and license plate data helped investigators trace the suspected vehicle.
Wilson was traveling southbound on I-170 near Overland on Wednesday, October 14, when a shot struck her vehicle from behind. Court records cited by investigators say she was incapacitated and crashed into the highway’s concrete median.
First responders found Wilson with gunshot injuries, and she was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators have said there was no known relationship between Wilson and the suspects, and authorities have not publicly identified a motive.
Suspects Arrested in Illinois
Willie Herndon, 43, and his wife, Taiya Herndon, 45, were arrested on Friday, October 16, in Caseyville, Illinois, two days after Wilson’s death.
Willie faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, as well as a firearm-possession charge, according to court records. Taiya is charged with hindering prosecution.
Investigators said surveillance video showed a white Buick Enclave pull onto the highway shoulder before a person exited the passenger side.
A gunshot was then captured on the footage as Wilson’s vehicle passed, followed shortly by her crash, according to court documents.
Authorities traced the vehicle to a hotel in Caseyville using surveillance and license plate recognition technology. Investigators said the vehicle had different license plates but retained a distinctive decal seen in surveillance footage.
A firearm and other evidence were recovered from the hotel room.
Willie Herndon is being held on a $1 million cash bond, while Taiya Herndon’s bond is $500,000. The couple was awaiting extradition to St. Louis County.
Family Remembers Wilson
Wilson was a senior at McCluer North High School, where she was described as a student-athlete and office aide. Her father, Robert Hickman, said she was excited about her future and was just 60 days away from turning 18.
Hickman also remembered plans for the family’s first vacation together.
“We were getting ready to take our first family vacation together to go to Disney for her to see her favorite person in the world, Princess Tiana,” he said at a news conference.
He called Wilson’s death a “senseless act” while thanking investigators for their work on the case.
Investigators Examine Possible Link
Authorities are also investigating whether Wilson’s death could be connected to a separate October 11 shooting involving a vehicle near Interstate 55 and Bates Avenue in St. Louis.
A shell casing recovered from that earlier scene was made by the same manufacturer as a casing recovered in the investigation into Wilson’s death.
However, investigators have stressed that the matching manufacturer does not establish that the same firearm was used. Further testing is being conducted to determine whether the casings came from the same weapon.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has not announced a confirmed ballistic link or a motive in Wilson’s killing. The investigation remains ongoing, and the charges against the Herndons are allegations that have not been proven in court.