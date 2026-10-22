Texas Couple Charged in Teen’s Fatal Highway Shooting: What Happened to 17-Year-Old Alyssa Wilson?

Alyssa Wilson, 17, was driving on Interstate 170 in Missouri to meet a friend at the St. Louis Zoo’s Halloween event when a gunman allegedly fired into her vehicle, causing a crash that proved fatal.

Authorities later arrested an Arlington, Texas, couple in Illinois after surveillance footage and license plate data helped investigators trace the suspected vehicle.

Wilson was traveling southbound on I-170 near Overland on Wednesday, October 14, when a shot struck her vehicle from behind. Court records cited by investigators say she was incapacitated and crashed into the highway’s concrete median.

First responders found Wilson with gunshot injuries, and she was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators have said there was no known relationship between Wilson and the suspects, and authorities have not publicly identified a motive.