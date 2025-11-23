EXCLUSIVE: The Sad Secrets of 'Monty Python' Comedy Legend Terry Jones' Brutal Final Days Laid Bare — As His Wit, Charm and Intelligence Were Devoured by Same Form of Dementia Killing Bruce Willis

Ross also sets out the broad arc of Jones' life – how he was born in 1942, rose to prominence with Michael Palin and the Monty Python troupe from 1969 onward, and later moved to Highgate in north London with his partner Anna Soderstrom, where he spent his last 15 years.

It also reveals trivia such as how Jones wrote a script for Gremlins II that was rejected by Steven Spielberg.

But the book's most striking material centers on how the illness hollowed out Jones' once-sparkling and razor-sharp personality. It reveals he continued to host the elaborate dinner parties he once loved despite barely speaking towards the end.

His daughter Sally Jones tells Ross about the bashes: "He just started talking less and less." Although her iconic father remained sociable, he ultimately increasingly retreated inward, even as he persisted with long walks on Hampstead Heath.

Ross reports Jones' speech troubles began in the years after his marriage to Alison Telfer ended, and he became a father again at 67. Friends noticed he struggled to recall lines during the 2014 Monty Python reunion shows, prompting concerns for his health.

Palin, who had worked with him since their Oxford days, said: "Frontotemporal dementia may cause loss of inhibition, but Terry was never very inhibited in the first place." He added the change in his comedy partner was nonetheless unmistakable.