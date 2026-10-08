Terri Irwin Claims Meeting 'Soulmate' Steve 'Changed Her Life Forever' in Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Conservationist

Steve once described their introduction as "love at first sight." After volunteering at the zoo for a few days, Terri later said they were "kindred spirits" and "that destiny had taken hold."

The couple married less than a year after meeting in 1992 and spent their honeymoon filming a wildlife documentary, which led to the birth of their series, The Crocodile Hunter.

Over the years, they welcomed two children, Bindi in 1998 and Robert in 2003. Both followed in their parents' footsteps, becoming conservationists and zookeepers at the family owned Australia Zoo.

Bindi shared her own tribute post for her parents, captioning "They began the most beautiful love story together, which continues to transcend life and loss."

Robert also took to his Instagram Stories, writing "My absolute heroes in life."

According to Australia Zoo's website, Steve cherished every opportunity to share his love for wildlife with his children. He often said that if anybody could remember him in any way, he "hoped it was for being a good dad."