Terri Irwin Claims Meeting 'Soulmate' Steve 'Changed Her Life Forever' in Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Conservationist
Oct. 8 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
35 years after their once-in-a-lifetime introduction, Terri Irwin shared a gut-punch of a tribute to her "incredible" late husband, Steve Irwin.
On Monday, October 5, Terri took to Instagram and gave fans a peek into her and Steve's powerful love story.
'This Chance Meeting Would Change My Life'
Terri met her would-be husband at the Australian roadside wildlife park his parents founded. She had flown from Oregon to explore zoos when she stumbled upon the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park, where Steve was giving a crocodile demonstration.
"This chance meeting would change my life forever," she wrote. "I always felt that Steve and I were more than soulmates. Our life’s purpose was even bigger. I am truly blessed to live a life so full of love, family, and adventure."
The Couple's Children Keep Their Mission Alive
Steve once described their introduction as "love at first sight." After volunteering at the zoo for a few days, Terri later said they were "kindred spirits" and "that destiny had taken hold."
The couple married less than a year after meeting in 1992 and spent their honeymoon filming a wildlife documentary, which led to the birth of their series, The Crocodile Hunter.
Over the years, they welcomed two children, Bindi in 1998 and Robert in 2003. Both followed in their parents' footsteps, becoming conservationists and zookeepers at the family owned Australia Zoo.
Bindi shared her own tribute post for her parents, captioning "They began the most beautiful love story together, which continues to transcend life and loss."
Robert also took to his Instagram Stories, writing "My absolute heroes in life."
According to Australia Zoo's website, Steve cherished every opportunity to share his love for wildlife with his children. He often said that if anybody could remember him in any way, he "hoped it was for being a good dad."
Steve Died Doing What He Loved
Steve died on September 4, 2006, when a short-tail stingray pierced his heart while filming a documentary known as Ocean's Deadliest off the Great Barrier Reef. He had decided to snorkel during an off day to provide footage for his daughter's TV show when the tragedy occurred.
He is one of the few humans to die from a stingray. He was only 44 years old.
The documentary contains no footage from the day he died, as it was scrubbed to keep it from becoming public.
'I've Already Had My Happily Ever After'
In 2016, Terri said in an interview that she had not been on a date since Steve died.
"If I hadn't met Steve, I probably would never have married because I wasn't looking for love when I met him," she stated.
She reiterated the sentiment two years later, revealing: "I’m content. I have two beautiful kids, a really full plate. I’ve already had my happily ever after.”