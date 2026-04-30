EXCLUSIVE: Terri Back in the Dating Game — Steve Irwin's Widow Taking Another Bite at Romance

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Terri's happy world was shattered in September 2006 when her beloved husband of 14 years was killed when a stingray pierced his heart during filming in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

In 2021, Terri insisted she couldn't imagine dating again as she'd had a "big, big love" with Steve – "enough to last a lifetime."

"Even a few years ago, Terri was closed off to the idea of dating, but she's finally agreed to at least give it a shot," added a source.

"She's still very clear that Steve will always be the love of her life so anyone who comes into her world would have to understand that. It's not exactly a situation where she's running at this full bore, but at least she's open to trying. That's a huge step for her."