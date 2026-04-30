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Home > Exclusives > Terri Irwin
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EXCLUSIVE: Terri Back in the Dating Game — Steve Irwin's Widow Taking Another Bite at Romance

terri irwin back dating game after steve irwin loss
Source: MEGA

Terri Irwin is back in the dating game years after Steve Irwin's death, embracing romance again.

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April 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Nearly 20 years after hubby Steve Irwin's tragic death, Terri Irwin is dipping her toe in the dating scene – with her kids' full support.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com the late Crocodile Hunter's daughter Bindi Irwin, 27, and son Robert Irwin, 22, are encouraging their 61-year-old mom to find a partner.

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Terri's Shift In Life

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Bindi and Robert Irwin are encouraging their mom, Terri Irwin, to start dating after years of focusing on Steve Irwin's legacy.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Bindi and Robert Irwin are encouraging their mom, Terri Irwin, to start dating after years of focusing on Steve Irwin's legacy.

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"Terri has spent years completely devoted to her family and to carrying on Steve's legacy. There just wasn't any room in her life for anything else," said a source

"But things have shifted lately. Her children have taken on much of the responsibility for the family's zoo so she's got a lot more space to focus on herself."

"They're actually the ones pushing her to look for a companion. They don't think it's right that she's alone and they're sure their dad wouldn't want that."

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A Huge Step For Terri

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Following Steve's 2006 death, sources said Terri is now open to dating again after long reluctance.
Source: Lisa OConnor/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Following Steve's 2006 death, sources said Terri is now open to dating again after long reluctance.

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As RadarOnline.com has reported, Terri's happy world was shattered in September 2006 when her beloved husband of 14 years was killed when a stingray pierced his heart during filming in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

In 2021, Terri insisted she couldn't imagine dating again as she'd had a "big, big love" with Steve – "enough to last a lifetime."

"Even a few years ago, Terri was closed off to the idea of dating, but she's finally agreed to at least give it a shot," added a source.

"She's still very clear that Steve will always be the love of her life so anyone who comes into her world would have to understand that. It's not exactly a situation where she's running at this full bore, but at least she's open to trying. That's a huge step for her."

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