EXCLUSIVE: Terri Back in the Dating Game — Steve Irwin's Widow Taking Another Bite at Romance
April 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Nearly 20 years after hubby Steve Irwin's tragic death, Terri Irwin is dipping her toe in the dating scene – with her kids' full support.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com the late Crocodile Hunter's daughter Bindi Irwin, 27, and son Robert Irwin, 22, are encouraging their 61-year-old mom to find a partner.
Terri's Shift In Life
"Terri has spent years completely devoted to her family and to carrying on Steve's legacy. There just wasn't any room in her life for anything else," said a source
"But things have shifted lately. Her children have taken on much of the responsibility for the family's zoo so she's got a lot more space to focus on herself."
"They're actually the ones pushing her to look for a companion. They don't think it's right that she's alone and they're sure their dad wouldn't want that."
A Huge Step For Terri
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Terri's happy world was shattered in September 2006 when her beloved husband of 14 years was killed when a stingray pierced his heart during filming in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
In 2021, Terri insisted she couldn't imagine dating again as she'd had a "big, big love" with Steve – "enough to last a lifetime."
"Even a few years ago, Terri was closed off to the idea of dating, but she's finally agreed to at least give it a shot," added a source.
"She's still very clear that Steve will always be the love of her life so anyone who comes into her world would have to understand that. It's not exactly a situation where she's running at this full bore, but at least she's open to trying. That's a huge step for her."