Fired Officer Claims 'Cop-Gone-Wild' Maegan Hall Had a 'Fetish' for Black Men and Pressured Him for Hookups
A Tennessee police officer fired over her sexual escapades allegedly had a "fetish" for Black men and pressured co-workers for sex, RadarOnline.com has learned following a bombshell court filing.
Maegan Hall, 27, of the La Vergne police department was given her pink slip in January after shocking allegations surfaced claiming that she engaged in sex with six of her male colleagues, sent them X-rated pictures, took off her top at a "Girls Gone Wild"-inspired hot tub party, and performed oral sex on two officers while on duty.
The probe led to the firing of five officers, including Hall, as we previously reported. Two other officers were also suspended over the shocking sex scandal.
Hall has since alleged in a new federal lawsuit that her superiors Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis and Sgt. Lewis Powell had "sexually groomed" her for the hookups, claiming she felt trapped and exploited while dealing with a troubled marriage at home.
Hall claimed that Powell wouldn't take no for an answer and coaxed her into an inappropriate relationship that led to other encounters, an allegation that Powell shut down in his own explosive counterclaim.
Powell claimed Hall was the instigator who was "persistently flirting" and "pressuring him to engage in sexual relations" even though they both had spouses.
"Initially, she began by talking about sex. She complained to Powell that her own marital sex life was unsatisfying," the filing first reported on by Daily Mail stated.
"After Powell responded with an idea or two about how she might spice things up with her husband, Hall asked if Powell could demonstrate," a section of the counterclaim read. Powell also alleged that she would make sexual remarks at work, claiming she "told him to put his 'big black d---' in her mouth and 'g--' her with it."
"When Powell held firm, saying that he wanted to be with his own wife instead, Hall said that he must be a homosexual," the fired officer alleged.
Powell is seeking $200,000 in compensation for emotional distress and damage to his reputation, claiming that Hall defamed him during a February 27 interview with News Channel 5 in which she claimed she was sexually abused and harassed.