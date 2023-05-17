Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > scandal

Fired Officer Claims 'Cop-Gone-Wild' Maegan Hall Had a 'Fetish' for Black Men and Pressured Him for Hookups

fb pp
Source: @lavergneTNPD/facebook
By:

May 17 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A Tennessee police officer fired over her sexual escapades allegedly had a "fetish" for Black men and pressured co-workers for sex, RadarOnline.com has learned following a bombshell court filing.

Maegan Hall, 27, of the La Vergne police department was given her pink slip in January after shocking allegations surfaced claiming that she engaged in sex with six of her male colleagues, sent them X-rated pictures, took off her top at a "Girls Gone Wild"-inspired hot tub party, and performed oral sex on two officers while on duty.

Article continues below advertisement
fb cop
Source: @lavergneTNPD/facebook

The probe led to the firing of five officers, including Hall, as we previously reported. Two other officers were also suspended over the shocking sex scandal.

Hall has since alleged in a new federal lawsuit that her superiors Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis and Sgt. Lewis Powell had "sexually groomed" her for the hookups, claiming she felt trapped and exploited while dealing with a troubled marriage at home.

Article continues below advertisement
fb sgtlewispowell
Source: @lavergneTNPD/facebook

Sgt.Lewis Powell

Hall claimed that Powell wouldn't take no for an answer and coaxed her into an inappropriate relationship that led to other encounters, an allegation that Powell shut down in his own explosive counterclaim.

Powell claimed Hall was the instigator who was "persistently flirting" and "pressuring him to engage in sexual relations" even though they both had spouses.

"Initially, she began by talking about sex. She complained to Powell that her own marital sex life was unsatisfying," the filing first reported on by Daily Mail stated.

MORE ON:
scandal
Article continues below advertisement
fb couple
Source: facebook

"After Powell responded with an idea or two about how she might spice things up with her husband, Hall asked if Powell could demonstrate," a section of the counterclaim read. Powell also alleged that she would make sexual remarks at work, claiming she "told him to put his 'big black d---' in her mouth and 'g--' her with it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"When Powell held firm, saying that he wanted to be with his own wife instead, Hall said that he must be a homosexual," the fired officer alleged.

Powell is seeking $200,000 in compensation for emotional distress and damage to his reputation, claiming that Hall defamed him during a February 27 interview with News Channel 5 in which she claimed she was sexually abused and harassed.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.