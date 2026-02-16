'Teen Mom' Star Arrested on Child Molestation Charges After Young Girl's Disturbing Claims Kicked Off Investigation

The man taken into custody over the child molestation charges was Teen Mom OG dad Gary Shirley 's stepfather, Jody Patterson , who made appearances on the show many times over the years.

A Teen Mom star has been arrested on child molestation charges after a 13-year-old girl claimed she was sexually assaulted over a period of years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A girl alleged Jody Patterson sexually abused her starting when she was eight years old.

According to police, the harrowing investigation began on January 19 once the alleged victim came forward. The young girl claimed she began being abused when she was eight years old and alleged it continued for a period of four years.

As for when the alleged assault took place, the girl claimed it was during babysitting.

She also accused Patterson of threatening her to keep quiet.

Following the investigation, Patterson was charged with four counts of child molestation, including two Level 4 felonies and two Level 1 felonies.