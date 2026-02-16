'Teen Mom' Star Arrested on Child Molestation Charges After Young Girl's Disturbing Claims Kicked Off Investigation
Feb. 16 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
A Teen Mom star has been arrested on child molestation charges after a 13-year-old girl claimed she was sexually assaulted over a period of years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The man taken into custody over the child molestation charges was Teen Mom OG dad Gary Shirley's stepfather, Jody Patterson, who made appearances on the show many times over the years.
The Shocking Allegations Against Jody Patterson
According to police, the harrowing investigation began on January 19 once the alleged victim came forward. The young girl claimed she began being abused when she was eight years old and alleged it continued for a period of four years.
As for when the alleged assault took place, the girl claimed it was during babysitting.
She also accused Patterson of threatening her to keep quiet.
Following the investigation, Patterson was charged with four counts of child molestation, including two Level 4 felonies and two Level 1 felonies.
What Is Gary Saying About the Situation?
Vlogger Elle Bee reached out to Shirley about the allegations.
She noted Shirley wanted people to know that "he and his family are fine" and are "not involved in the situation."
Bee also explained Shirley was "very clear" that Patterson was not his stepdad.
Although he thought Patterson was his father when he was growing up, as he signed his birth certificate, Shirley learned on the show via a DNA test that Patterson is actually not his biological father.
"He said, 'He never married my mom, they are not together,'" Bee added to her conversation with Shirley. She also claimed he is "heartbroken" both for the victim and for the situation in general.
What's Going on With 'Teen Mom'?
The allegations come on the heels of rumblings Teen Mom is not going to return.
Cory Wharton, one of the fathers on the show, took to Instagram on February 6 to allege the show was canceled and claimed it was "time we put a bow on this." He later changed the caption and posed it as a question, asking, "IS Teen Mom canceled???"
Jenelle Evans, who was last featured on the show in 2024, responded to Wharton's claims, insisting he "has no idea what he's talking about."
"There's been little talk with the network, but nothing so far," she added.
What Have Others Said About the Future of 'Teen Mom?'
Cast member Briana DeJesus also addressed the future of the show on Snapchat, explaining none of the "higher-ups" on the franchise had been fired and insisting it's "their only show."
She also revealed she had not yet gotten a statement that the show was canceled and chalked the lack of news up to things being "still up in the air."
According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, the cast of Teen Mom remains under contract for one calendar year after the last episode aired. This would mean their contracts are due to expire in August of this year.
"If they are terminating the casts’ contracts early, they would need to formally do that and inform the cast that they are no longer under contract," an insider noted.