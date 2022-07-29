Ted Cruz Fires Back At Jon Stewart After Explosive Rant About Blocking Vet Bill
Ted Cruz hit back at Jon Stewart claiming the former late-night host had it all wrong when he went off on the GOP for blocking a bill aimed at veterans and their healthcare.
Cameras caught up with the Dr. Pepper-drinking Texas conservative on Thursday at Reagan National Airport and asked him about Stewart's ruthless rant against Republicans after the ACT Pact was blocked with a 55-42 vote.
Talking in circles with the soda can in his hand, Cruz told reporters that the former television personality is sorely mistaken.
Calling Stewart "funny" and saying he wishes he was still on the silver screen, the controversial senator claimed the PACT Act was nothing more than a disguise for Democrats to "play a budgetary trick."
Cruz stated that he supports the bill but not how the left side is spending the $400 billion in "discretionary funds."
He also admitted that he "didn't see" what Stewart said.
When asked if the late-night legend has a career in politics, Cruz quickly ran away from the camera, claiming he had to catch a flight.
Stewart went off at a press conference on Thursday after it was revealed the bill didn't pass. He joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a group of veterans to bash the right side.
"So ain't this a b----?" Stewart said on Capitol Hill. "America's heroes, who fought our wars, outside sweating their a---- off, with oxygen battling all kinds of ailments, while these motherf------ sit in the air conditioning walled off from any of it? They don't have to hear it. They don't have to see it. They don't have to understand that these are human beings. Did you get it yet?"
"And if this is America First, then America is f-----," he added. He also aimed his anger at PA Senator Toomey, specifically calling him a "f------ coward."