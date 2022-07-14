Mile-Long Procession Of School Buses Honoring Children Killed By Gun Violence Visits Ted Cruz's Texas Home

Oliver also hand delivered a letter to Cruz, written by Joaquin when he was 12-years-old, and one of Cruz’s security guards reportedly met Oliver at the door and accepted the letter.

“I am writing this letter to talk to you about how were going to solve this gun law movement,” Joaquin wrote in the letter, written five years before his death. “Most of you have a problem with the idea of universal back round check.”

“Why are you mad that there’s a back round check it’s for your own good maybe you are fond of having crazy people with death machines,” Joaquin added. “You shouldn’t have anything against back round checks if you’re innocent.”