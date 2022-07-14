Florida Man Drugged & Robbed Out Of More Than $50K After Woman Lured Him At A Bar

A $40,000 Rolex watch, a $10,000 Breitling watch, an iPhone 12 Pro, wallet, and $1,000 worth of cash were gone without a trace when Bobby Scali, 45, woke up in the morning with a foggy recollection of what happened the night before.

The Fort Lauderdale resident said what was supposed to be a fun evening out with pals on June 10 ended up costing him far more than he ever would have expected.

Scali was drugged and robbed by a mystery woman he met at a bar and brought home. A toxicology report showed positive results for several drugs in his body, including GHB.