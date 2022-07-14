Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Florida Man Drugged & Robbed Out Of More Than $50K After Woman Lured Him At A Bar

drugged fort lauderdale
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 14 2022, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A $40,000 Rolex watch, a $10,000 Breitling watch, an iPhone 12 Pro, wallet, and $1,000 worth of cash were gone without a trace when Bobby Scali, 45, woke up in the morning with a foggy recollection of what happened the night before.

The Fort Lauderdale resident said what was supposed to be a fun evening out with pals on June 10 ended up costing him far more than he ever would have expected.

Scali was drugged and robbed by a mystery woman he met at a bar and brought home. A toxicology report showed positive results for several drugs in his body, including GHB.

Article continues below advertisement
drugged fort lauderdale
Source: MEGA

Police said he left the venue on Las Olas Boulevard around 1 AM that morning. She was seen wearing a "Pucci" shirt during their night out at the bar.

"I was just out with a couple of friends, grabbing a drink, some dinner, and next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment," Scali told the ABC station in Fort Lauderdale.

Article continues below advertisement

Surveillance cameras caught the duo crossing a parking lot before they walked into the lobby together while holding hands.

She was seen exiting his lobby hours later — all by herself. He didn't wake up until around 6 AM the next morning, totally unaware of what had happened.

Article continues below advertisement

"Doctors said I should have been dead with the amount of drugs that were in me," he shared. "The next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment almost paralyzed. I couldn't feel my legs, couldn't talk. I noticed my watch was missing, and my phone was missing."

Police are still investigating the case and Scali said the experience has made him more hesitant of going out for a night on the town.

"I look around non-stop now. It's definitely different," he said. "I don't even care if I get my valuables back. I would like her caught and prosecuted."

The mystery woman is described to have shoulder-length red hair. She was approximately 5-foot-4 and weighed around 120 pounds with a potential neck tattoo, authorities said.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.