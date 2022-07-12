Casey White, The Alabama Prisoner Who Escaped With Late Corrections Officer, Charged With Felony Murder
Former escaped convict Casey White has been charged with felony murder in the death of jail guard Vicky White, who helped him flee from authorities and later died, Radar has learned.
"In the course of and in furtherance of committing escape in the first degree, caused the death of Vicky White who died from a gunshot wound to the head," according to the bombshell indictment obtained by Front Page Detectives.
Although he is indicted in the murder, it does not say Casey was the one who pulled the trigger.
The carefully-crafted escape came to a tragic end after she helped him leave a Florence, Alabama, jail for what Vicky claimed was a mental health evaluation on April 29.
They were on the run for 11 days, switching vehicles along the way, before a police chase ensued in Evansville, Indiana.
She was found with what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Casey was immediately arrested after the chase ended on May 9.
"Casey White will enter a plea of not guilty to the charge of felony murder at his arraignment," his defense attorney, Mark McDaniel, said in a statement Tuesday, per AL.com.
"The defense team will file a number of pre-trial motions including a motion for the state to provide the defense team with a copy of the autopsy of Vicky White. After receiving the results of the autopsy, the defense team will file additional motions stating the relief sought."
The code cited in the indictment states that "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he or she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person other than himself or herself, and thereby causes the death of another person."
Casey had been serving a 75-year term for a 2015 crime spree at the time of his escape. He is also facing a separate capital murder charge. The trial is scheduled for December.