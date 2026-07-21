EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's 'Deadbeat Wedding Planner' — Suit Claims Man Behind MSG Dream Day Rolled Up Massive Debt
July 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
The man who reportedly planned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded dream wedding of the century is a deadbeat, according to a shocking new civil lawsuit.
According to court documents exclusively reviewed by RadarOnline.com, celebrity party planner Mark Seed has been ordered to pony up a whopping $658,732.15 to Buttermilk Creative Inc. for failing to pay their fees for the production of three high-end Hollywood parties – including one for celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
Unpaid Party Bill Ends Costly
"Our client provided services and didn't get paid," Buttermilk's lawyer Lorrie Walton told a media outlet.
"[T]hey throw this big, huge expensive party and then the poor guy who provides all the services doesn't get paid because he didn't ask for the money upfront."
Buttermilk sued Seed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in June 2025, demanding $476,924 in outstanding debt, and won a default judgment on May 12, 2026, after the party planner failed to respond to the legal claim.
Court documents reveal the judgment totaled $658,732.15, which consisted of $476,924 in damages, $178,873.54 in interest, $1,200 in attorney fees, and $1,734.61 in court costs.
Celebrity Planner Blamed Stressful Clients
Insiders said Swift and Kelce specifically chose Seed – the man behind the weddings of A-listers Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Jack Antonoff – to be their planner because of the secrecy he shrouds his events in.
In a revealing June 2024 email explaining why he's behind on the payments, Seed explained he was stressed out by his high-profile job, which included organizing the 2019 JLaw-Cooke Maroney wedding in Rhode Island.
"Things for me are as opposite to peaceful as ever," Seed explained in the email to Buttermilk CEO Christian Escario. "Mentally, it's challenging. Physically, I am doing ok. I guess that's the nature of my job and dealing with the clients I am dealing with daily."
Planner Ignored Lawsuit, Attorney Says
Seed was unavailable for comment, and his attorney, Dennis Roach, told a media outlet he can't talk about the case.
Buttermilk's attorney, Walton, told RadarOnline.com she doesn't know why Seed ignored the lawsuit and explained: "They tried to get us to settle for some nominal amount, but obviously they didn't reach an agreement, and we had to enter a default judgment."