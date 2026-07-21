EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's 'Deadbeat Wedding Planner' — Suit Claims Man Behind MSG Dream Day Rolled Up Massive Debt

The man who reportedly planned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded dream wedding of the century is a deadbeat, according to a shocking new civil lawsuit.

According to court documents exclusively reviewed by RadarOnline.com, celebrity party planner Mark Seed has been ordered to pony up a whopping $658,732.15 to Buttermilk Creative Inc. for failing to pay their fees for the production of three high-end Hollywood parties – including one for celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.