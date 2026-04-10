EXCLUSIVE: Why Taylor Swift Has Been Dragged Into Hollywood's Nastiest New Actress Feud
April 10 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift has been pulled into one of Hollywood's most bitter rumored feuds, as tensions between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are said to have escalated behind the scenes of the latest series of Euphoria.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the pop phenomenon's long-running dispute with music executive Scooter Braun is now adding a combustible new dimension to the Hollywood "rift."
The alleged feud between Zendaya, 29, and Sweeney, 28, is said to trace back several years to the meteoric rise of HBO drama Euphoria, on which the pair became global stars playing drug-addled Rue Bennett and hysterical Cassie Howard.
Despite the show drawing more than 16million viewers per episode in 2022, production delays, industry strikes, and the death of co-star Angus Cloud in 2023 have complicated its future.
Off-screen, both actresses have built major careers – Zendaya through franchises including Dune and Spider-Man, and Sweeney in projects such as The White Lotus and The Housemaid.
Their diverging trajectories, combined with differing political views and personal relationships, are now said to have created a growing divide.
Taylor Swift Loyalties Spark Hollywood Tension
An industry source told us: "What might have remained a fairly routine bit of behind-the-scenes tension has taken on a much sharper edge because of the history between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.
"That dispute still carries a lot of emotional weight in the industry, and people haven't forgotten where everyone stood. Zendaya has long been very openly supportive of Taylor, and that kind of allegiance tends to stick.
"It's not something that gets said outright, but it absolutely informs how she views anyone closely connected to Braun. In a situation like this, those past loyalties quietly shape present dynamics in a way that makes everything feel more charged than it otherwise would be."
The insider added Swift's 2019 dispute with Braun over the ownership of her early music catalog continues to shape perceptions in Hollywood circles.
Our source added: "In reality, the industry never really moved on from that fallout – it just became less openly discussed. Privately, people still have very firm loyalties, even if they're not broadcasting them. Zendaya's position has never been ambiguous – she's consistently shown where she stands when it comes to Taylor. That kind of clarity doesn't go unnoticed in Hollywood, and it inevitably influences how she navigates relationships with anyone tied to the other side of that history, including with Sydney."
Zendaya, who appeared in Swift's Bad Blood video in 2015, has long been associated with the singer's inner circle, while Sweeney's relationship with Braun has raised eyebrows.
Tom Holland Factor Deepens On Set Tension
Further strain is said to stem from on-set dynamics involving Zendaya's partner, Tom Holland, 29. According to sources, Sweeney's behavior around Holland created early friction.
One insider said: "On set, it wasn't exactly a secret that Sydney paid Tom a lot of attention whenever he dropped by – people noticed the way she behaved around him, and it came across as more than just friendly.
"That kind of flirty dynamic didn't land well with Zendaya, especially given how serious her relationship with Tom is. From that point on, there was a noticeable shift. Whatever easy rapport she and Syd once had seemed to disappear quite quickly, and things became far more distant between them."
Since then, the pair is said to have rarely socialized, with their interactions increasingly limited to professional obligations.
Public Appearances And Politics Highlight Divide
Public appearances have only fueled speculation. At a recent premiere in Los Angeles, Zendaya reportedly avoided group photographs featuring Sweeney, arriving separately and opting for solo images.
Meanwhile, Sweeney appeared relaxed inside the event, seen with Braun and engaging with other cast members.
A production source said: "There's been a very deliberate strategy behind the scenes to limit how much Zendaya and Sydney are seen together during promotional appearances. It's not by accident – it's about controlling the optics and making sure nothing uncomfortable plays out in public. The priority is keeping the focus on the show itself, rather than risking a moment that could quickly become the headline for all the wrong reasons."
Political differences have also contributed to the divide. Sweeney has faced backlash over past controversies, including her American Eagle advert scandal and links to the Republican party, while Zendaya has been outspoken in her political views, particularly in opposition to former President Donald Trump.
One source said: "Zendaya and Sydney approach the world from very different angles, and in the current climate those differences carry real weight."