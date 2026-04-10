EXCLUSIVE: Why Taylor Swift Has Been Dragged Into Hollywood's Nastiest New Actress Feud

An industry source told us: "What might have remained a fairly routine bit of behind-the-scenes tension has taken on a much sharper edge because of the history between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.

"That dispute still carries a lot of emotional weight in the industry, and people haven't forgotten where everyone stood. Zendaya has long been very openly supportive of Taylor, and that kind of allegiance tends to stick.

"It's not something that gets said outright, but it absolutely informs how she views anyone closely connected to Braun. In a situation like this, those past loyalties quietly shape present dynamics in a way that makes everything feel more charged than it otherwise would be."

The insider added Swift's 2019 dispute with Braun over the ownership of her early music catalog continues to shape perceptions in Hollywood circles.

Our source added: "In reality, the industry never really moved on from that fallout – it just became less openly discussed. Privately, people still have very firm loyalties, even if they're not broadcasting them. Zendaya's position has never been ambiguous – she's consistently shown where she stands when it comes to Taylor. That kind of clarity doesn't go unnoticed in Hollywood, and it inevitably influences how she navigates relationships with anyone tied to the other side of that history, including with Sydney."

Zendaya, who appeared in Swift's Bad Blood video in 2015, has long been associated with the singer's inner circle, while Sweeney's relationship with Braun has raised eyebrows.