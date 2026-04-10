EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Savage New Feud Exposed — And How a One-Letter Tattoo is at the Center of Catty Actresses' War

Behind the scenes, tensions are said to have simmered for years between Zendaya and Sweeney, with insiders pointing to alleged flirtation by Sweeney toward Holland during earlier seasons of Euphoria.

An insider said, "What started as a subtle shift in energy between Zendaya and Syd ended up becoming something that lingered beneath the surface for a long time. It wasn't always obvious, but there was a tension there that never fully resolved itself and would resurface in different ways over time.

"Zendaya is known for being incredibly guarded when it comes to her personal life, especially her relationship with Tom. She doesn't invite that kind of attention, so even small moments that felt like they crossed a line were enough to make her uncomfortable."

The source added: "When you have that level of protectiveness, even perceived threats – no matter how minor they might seem to others – can create real strain. In this case, it introduced a layer of unease between her and Sydney that has ultimately shaped how they now interact both on and off set."

Production delays for the long-awaited third season of Euphoria – caused initially by the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes and compounded by scheduling conflicts – have only intensified scrutiny.

Both actresses have since built major film careers, with Zendaya starring in Dune and The Greatest Showman, while Sweeney appeared in The White Lotus and The Housemaid.

Political differences have also been cited as a factor. Zendaya has been openly critical of Donald Trump, while Sweeney has faced backlash over her links with conservative imagery and the Republican Party.

One insider said: "This hasn't come down to one fallout or a single moment that changed everything – it's been a gradual drift shaped by how different they are in terms of outlook, public image, and the way they handle life in the spotlight.

"Over time, those contrasts have created distance, even if nothing explosive ever happened outright. They move through Hollywood in very different ways, and that's only become more pronounced as their profiles have grown. What started as subtle differences has slowly turned into a wider divide that's hard to bridge."

The source explained, "There's a strong feeling among people around them that once Euphoria is no longer tying them together professionally, they'll naturally go in completely separate directions. But given how prominent they both are, any tension between them is likely to keep resurfacing – it's not something that will simply fade away once the show is over."