EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Savage New Feud Exposed — And How a One-Letter Tattoo is at the Center of Catty Actresses' War
April 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Zendaya has fueled speculation over what is being branded Hollywood's bitterest new feud after debuting a subtle "T" tattoo – widely seen as a tribute to Tom Holland – while pointedly avoiding co-star Sydney Sweeney at a high-profile Euphoria premiere.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Zendaya, 29, arrived late to the star-studded launch at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood this week, opting for solo photographs and skipping a group shot that included Sweeney, 28.
'Euphoria' Co-stars Face Rising Tension
The actress, who rose to global fame as Euphoria character Rue Bennett, appeared to sidestep any interaction with Sweeney, her on-screen counterpart Cassie Howard.
We can reveal the move comes amid longstanding rumors of tension between the pair, whose careers have surged since the show's last season aired in 2022, drawing an average of 16.3 million viewers.
A source said: "The situation between Zendaya and Sydney hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone involved with Euphoria – it's something producers and senior crew have been quietly aware of for a long time. The tension didn't just appear overnight; it goes back to the earlier days of the show, when there were already signs that their dynamic off-screen wasn't as close as it appeared publicly."
'Things Seemed to Shift'
"There was a widely understood feeling on set that Sydney paid a lot of attention to Tom Holland when he visited, and that her behavior came across as overly familiar or flirtatious," the source explained. "That didn't sit comfortably with Zendaya, who is very private when it comes to her relationship and doesn't appreciate that kind of attention being played out in a professional environment.
"From that point on, things seemed to shift. They stopped socializing in the way they once had, and any natural closeness between them faded.
"By the time work began on the latest season, they were largely operating in separate lanes – their schedules rarely overlapped, and when they did, interactions were kept brief and strictly work-focused."
Tattoo Drama
Zendaya's tattoo – a discreet "T" inked on the movie star's rib – was described by insiders as a deliberate signal of loyalty to Holland, 29, her long-term partner, whom she met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Another source said: "It may look like a tiny, understated tattoo, but within the context of everything that's gone on, it carries a lot of weight. In an industry like Hollywood, even the smallest personal choices can be read as statements, and this one feels intentional.
"To people on the inside, it comes across as a clear signal of where Zendaya's priorities and loyalties sit, particularly given the long-standing tension with Sydney. It's not just about her relationship – it's about drawing a line and making it known, without having to say anything outright."
They added, "Those kinds of subtle gestures rarely go unnoticed in this business. People pay attention, they read between the lines, and something like this inevitably fuels the narrative around what's really happening behind the scenes."
Diverging Careers and Personal Outlooks
Behind the scenes, tensions are said to have simmered for years between Zendaya and Sweeney, with insiders pointing to alleged flirtation by Sweeney toward Holland during earlier seasons of Euphoria.
An insider said, "What started as a subtle shift in energy between Zendaya and Syd ended up becoming something that lingered beneath the surface for a long time. It wasn't always obvious, but there was a tension there that never fully resolved itself and would resurface in different ways over time.
"Zendaya is known for being incredibly guarded when it comes to her personal life, especially her relationship with Tom. She doesn't invite that kind of attention, so even small moments that felt like they crossed a line were enough to make her uncomfortable."
The source added: "When you have that level of protectiveness, even perceived threats – no matter how minor they might seem to others – can create real strain. In this case, it introduced a layer of unease between her and Sydney that has ultimately shaped how they now interact both on and off set."
Production delays for the long-awaited third season of Euphoria – caused initially by the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes and compounded by scheduling conflicts – have only intensified scrutiny.
Both actresses have since built major film careers, with Zendaya starring in Dune and The Greatest Showman, while Sweeney appeared in The White Lotus and The Housemaid.
Political differences have also been cited as a factor. Zendaya has been openly critical of Donald Trump, while Sweeney has faced backlash over her links with conservative imagery and the Republican Party.
One insider said: "This hasn't come down to one fallout or a single moment that changed everything – it's been a gradual drift shaped by how different they are in terms of outlook, public image, and the way they handle life in the spotlight.
"Over time, those contrasts have created distance, even if nothing explosive ever happened outright. They move through Hollywood in very different ways, and that's only become more pronounced as their profiles have grown. What started as subtle differences has slowly turned into a wider divide that's hard to bridge."
The source explained, "There's a strong feeling among people around them that once Euphoria is no longer tying them together professionally, they'll naturally go in completely separate directions. But given how prominent they both are, any tension between them is likely to keep resurfacing – it's not something that will simply fade away once the show is over."