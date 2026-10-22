'Tan Mom' Patricia Krentcil Claims She Was Nearly Arrested by ICE Because of Her Skin Color: 'I Was Scared'

While speaking with her co-host Adam Barta and guest Tom Arnold, she claimed authorities asked her if she was an American citizen.

She replied to the authorities, and the conversation nearly reached an arrest as those involved grew heated.

However, Krentcil ultimately dodged cuffs by standing her ground.

"They asked me, 'Am I an American citizen?' and I’m, like, 'Yes', you know. It blew my mind," Krentcil said. "Because I was so tanned, they were about to handcuff me and take me away G-d knows where because once you get in those trucks, you don't know where you're going anymore."

The 58-year-old claimed the incident resulted from her dark complexion, indicating ICE agents are allegedly racist.

Despite her right-wing allegiance, she disavowed ICE. Plus, she pushed blame onto President Donald Trump for "all of this nonsense."

Trump notably expanded ICE's authority and allowed them to take a far more secretive approach to their operations. He has repeatedly advocated for a crackdown on illegal immigration.