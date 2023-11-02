Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tamar Braxton
Exclusive

Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vince Ordered to Pay 5-Figure Sum After Blowing Off Jeweler’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Fraud

tamar braxton ex husband vince herbert ordered to pay jeweler company lawsuit court default divorce
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 2 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tamar Braxton’s ex-husband Vince Herbert was hit with a default judgment after ignoring a lawsuit over a debt owed for custom jewelry the music exec ordered.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered Herbert to pay the jeweler company Greene & Co International and owner Michael Greene a total of $68,856.96.

Article continues below advertisement
tamar braxton ex husband vince herbert ordered to pay jeweler company lawsuit court default divorce
Source: MEGA

Herbert failed to respond to the lawsuit brought by the jeweler despite being served with the legal paperwork.

As we first reported, in 2021, Greene & Co International sued Braxton’s ex-husband for fraud and breach of contract.

Article continues below advertisement
tamar braxton ex husband vince herbert ordered to pay jeweler company lawsuit court default divorce
Source: MEGA

In court documents, the jeweler said Herbert reached out to him in December 2018 requesting 7 custom pieces.

The company said Herbert often spoke about his net worth and his ability to pay for “the jewelry, his career, and his involvement in the music industry.”

Article continues below advertisement
tamar braxton ex husband vince herbert ordered to pay jeweler company lawsuit court default divorce
Source: MEGA

The jeweler said it relied on Herbert’s claims when they provided him a line of credit and allowed him to leave the stores without paying.

The suit accused Herbert of writing one check worth $20k but the jeweler said it bounced.

MORE ON:
Tamar Braxton
Article continues below advertisement

“Immediately, via text messages with the [Herbert], [Greene & Co.] informed the [Herbert] that the check was returned for insufficient funds and inquired when the $20,000.00 and the remaining balance of the invoice would be paid in full,” the suit read.

Despite repeated demands, Greene & Co International said Herbert made repeated promises to pay but never followed through.

The company said Herbert owed $66k on the invoice.

Braxton and Herbert were married for 9 years before she filed for divorce in October 2017.

Article continues below advertisement
tamar braxton ex husband vince herbert ordered to pay jeweler company lawsuit court default divorce
Source: MEGA

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

In the divorce, Herbert also failed to show up to court to deal with the case. Braxton was granted a default after her ex didn’t respond.

In the years after the breakup, Herbert has faced various financial troubles including being sued for eviction, being ordered to pay Sony Music millions, and dealing with his car being repossessed.

In 2020, Braxton spoke out about her divorce from Herbert.

“Sometimes we stay ‘married’ for face value or to say ‘we did it’ but the truth is…it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!…even on an anniversary!,” she wrote. “You can say he did this, she did that, I put up with ‘this’ & I’ve suffered & endured ‘this’ for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice 2 stay we get so caught up in WE are ‘winning’ in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us!,”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.