Symone Sanders' New MSNBC Show Tanks In Debut, Registers Just 23,000 Viewers In Key Ratings' Demographic

She might have gone one-on-one with First Lady Jill Biden, but no one wanted to watch the Symone Sanders’ much-hyped debut as a cable television anchor.

The premiere of MSNBC’s highly-promoted Symone, from the former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, kicked off with lackluster numbers, averaging only 340,000 viewers and 23,000 in the all-important younger A25-54 demo, according to early data from Nielsen Media Research seen by Radar.