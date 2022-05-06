Chuck Todd Axed: 'Meet The Press Daily' Dumped From MSNBC & Moved To Streaming Platform

That was the bombshell announcement from NBC News President Noah Oppenheim who also revealed on Friday that not only will Todd’s show move solely to streaming on NBC News NOW, but that his program’s name will also be changed to Meet the Press Now.

“NBC News is the leader in streaming news,” Oppenheim said in Friday’s statement. “Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere.”

“Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing Meet the Press’s daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming,” he added.