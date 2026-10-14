Sylvester Stallone Calls Himself an 'Idiot' for Performing Own Stunts — as 'Rocky' Star Reveals Trauma of 9 Back Surgeries

Speaking about performing his own stunts, Stallone advised younger actors to avoid being a "showboat" and leave it to the stunt pros.

"The moral of the message is: let other people do their job. Don’t be a stage hog or whatever you call it," he told Fox News. "I know a lot of people are thinking about doing stunts – don’t. Don’t. Let the pro do it."

"Let me explain something: you cannot beat gravity. When you hit the ground, you lose. And it’s gonna come back. Just ask every football player in the world."

Stallone clarified that he does not wear his injury history as a badge of honor.

"People go, 'Aren’t you proud'" he said. "I go, 'No, I think I’m an idiot for doing that. I’m not proud that I broke myself in pieces.'"