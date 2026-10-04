EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone's Biopic 'Has Left Him Fearing Death'

Sylvester Stallone has admitted seeing his life turned into a Hollywood biopic has given him mixed emotions – because at 80 he is still very much still alive. RadarOnline.com can reveal Stallone made the candid admission about I Play Rocky, which recreates his extraordinary struggle to make the original Rocky in the 1970s.

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Rocky Biopic Brings Unexpected Mortality Reminder

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone admitted his new biopic gave him mixed feelings.

Anthony Ippolito, 27, plays the young Stallone in director Peter Farrelly's film, which is due in US theaters in November after screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Asked about watching his younger life recreated on screen, Stallone said: "Kind of mixed because I'm going, 'I'm not dead yet. Aren't we jumping the gun a little bit?'" The actor made the remark during an appearance at 92NY in New York while promoting his memoir, The Steps, which arrives as Rocky celebrates its 50th anniversary. Stallone's reservations softened dramatically after he saw footage of Ippolito portraying him – and discovered the resemblance was so convincing that even he was briefly fooled. He said: "I actually thought it was me the first moment; there were a couple of angles. I go to my daughter and say, 'That's unbelievable.'"

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Young Actor Recreates Rise to Rocky Fame

Source: MEGA Anthony Ippolito stars as the young actor in the film.

The Amazon MGM Studios film revisits Stallone's transformation from a struggling unknown actor into one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Stallone wrote the screenplay for Rocky and famously fought to play Rocky Balboa himself despite resistance. The 1976 movie ultimately transformed his career and became the foundation of a franchise spanning decades. But Stallone stressed he had no creative involvement in the new film and initially decided simply to watch from the sidelines. He added: "I said, 'I'll just sit back and watch.' I talked to the kid. I said, 'If you want any questions, here I am,' and that was it. But they did it all on their own."

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Ippolito Studied Stallone for More Than a Year

Source: Amazon MGM Studios/Youtube;MEGA Anthony Ippolito stunned Stallone with his uncanny resemblance to him.

Ippolito has described meeting the man he was preparing to portray as an intimidating experience after spending more than a year studying Stallone's life and mannerisms. He said: "I got to speak to Stallone prior to making the movie. It was a lot to take in because I'd spent over a year, by that point, studying him. "It was very overwhelming and daunting. There's a lot going on in my head, but I was really just trying to listen as much as possible and hear his perspective." Directed by Farrelly from a screenplay by Peter Gamble, I Play Rocky also stars Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell and Tracy Letts.

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Rocky Legacy Takes on New Meaning at 80

Source: MEGA Stallone fought Hollywood to play Rocky Balboa in the original 1976 film.

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The original Rocky received nine nominations at the 1977 Academy Awards and won three – Best Picture, Best Director for John G. Avildsen and Best Film Editing. Stallone was nominated for both Best Actor and Original Screenplay. The movie went on to create one of cinema's most enduring franchises, with Stallone returning repeatedly as Rocky over the following decades. Half a century later, however, the unusual experience of watching another actor recreate the struggle that made him famous has forced Stallone to confront his own legacy while he is still adding to it. A Hollywood source told us: "Sylvester has spent his entire career confronting age, mortality and legacy through his work, but there is something uniquely unsettling about seeing Hollywood turn your own life into history while you're still here to watch it happen, and the experience has left him fearing death, and at the very least confronting his mortality.

Source: MEGA 'Rocky' turned Stallone from a struggling actor into a Hollywood superstar.