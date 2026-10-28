EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Reeling From Backlash Over Provocative Ad Campaign'

"Behind closed doors, there have been plenty of tears," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Sydney is sensitive and can't understand why she's always a target."

The Anyone but You actress came under fire for posing naked, using footballs, a tennis racket and other athletic gear to strategically obscure portions of her body in a commercial for the sports betting platform Novig.

Female athletes jumped all over the ad, criticizing it for demeaning the hard work and athleticism of female competitors.

"Sydney's ad was not putting women down," said an insider. "She wasn't in any way intending that, and she doesn't understand how the situation spiraled so much. She's lost tens of thousands of social media followers over this. It's a disaster from a business perspective."

The Housemaid star seemed to clap back at the haters by sharing a series of famous athletes posing in the buff on her Instagram Stories.