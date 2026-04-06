EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Latest Setback — Inside Story of How Tinseltown Bombshell Has Taken Another Punch With Latest PR Flop
April 6 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Hollywood punching bag Sydney Sweeney has fumbled again, and this time her blunder could land her in legal trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Already facing backlash for her jeans campaign and other goofs, the Housemaid hottie climbed the iconic Hollywood sign to promote her lingerie line – without asking for permission.
Sweeney, 28, could be charged with criminal trespass or vandalism for the stunt, which was filmed and posted online.
Hollywood Sign Stunt Sparks Controversy
In a video, she can be seen scaling the sign in the dark and then draping a clothesline of lacy bras across the letters.
The actress reportedly had a permit from FilmLA to shoot near the sign, but did not have permission to climb or touch it. That approval was necessary because the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to use the sign's image.
"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney," the organization said in a statement.
As of press time, the LAPD confirmed no police report had been filed and no crime was committed.
The stunt comes months after Sweeney sparked drama with her American Eagle ad and its slogan, Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.
The tongue-in-cheek pun triggered instant controversy, with some arguing the "jeans" and "genes" wordplay carried racially charged implications.
MAGA Hats And Bathwater Backlash
In August 2022, she came under fire for MAGA-style red hats at her mother Lisa Sweeney's 60th birthday bash that read "Make Sixty Great Again."
She's also been ripped by Taylor Swift fans for dating the singer's reviled former manager, Scooter Braun.
Since her rise to stardom, Sweeney has shilled for a string of products, including Ford, Samsung, Armani, Laneige, Baskin-Robbins and Hey Dude.
And critics got in a lather when the men's personal care brand Dr. Squatch launched a limited-edition soap infused with her bathwater.
Sweeney Defends Deals Amid Backlash
But Sweeney has defended being a brand ambassador, insisting: "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to."
Social media users were quick to jump on her for the bra stunt.
"Guess she didn't learn how to advertise after that jean commercial," sniped one.
Another asked: "Doesn't climbing the sign carry, like... actual jail time?"