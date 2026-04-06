EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Latest Setback — Inside Story of How Tinseltown Bombshell Has Taken Another Punch With Latest PR Flop

In a video, she can be seen scaling the sign in the dark and then draping a clothesline of lacy bras across the letters.

The actress reportedly had a permit from FilmLA to shoot near the sign, but did not have permission to climb or touch it. That approval was necessary because the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to use the sign's image.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney," the organization said in a statement.

As of press time, the LAPD confirmed no police report had been filed and no crime was committed.

The stunt comes months after Sweeney sparked drama with her American Eagle ad and its slogan, Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.

The tongue-in-cheek pun triggered instant controversy, with some arguing the "jeans" and "genes" wordplay carried racially charged implications.