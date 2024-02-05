'Golden Bachelor' Producers Eying Susan Lucci to Star in Spin-Off 'The Golden Bachelorette': Report

According to a recent report, sources alleged the 77-year-old soap star's personal tragedies make her a prime choice for the Golden Bachelorette, which gives a female twist on the one-of-a-kind show centered on contestants finding love in their sunset years.

"ABC sees Lucci as the perfect candidate because of her age appropriateness and the widely known narrative about losing her longtime spouse," a tipster told the National Enquirer.

"Her personal journey is a compelling storyline that will resonate with audiences, making the widow's quest for love heart-warming to watch," the source added.