'Golden Bachelor' Producers Eying Susan Lucci to Star in Spin-Off 'The Golden Bachelorette': Report
Single soap opera siren Susan Lucci is reportedly ABC's choice for the network's groundbreaking Golden Bachelorette gig, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bachelor spinoff premiered in 2023 with 72-year-old Gerry Turner as the network's first-ever Golden Bachelor — and now insiders claim the All My Children veteran, 77, is poised to expand the reality dating franchise.
According to a recent report, sources alleged the 77-year-old soap star's personal tragedies make her a prime choice for the Golden Bachelorette, which gives a female twist on the one-of-a-kind show centered on contestants finding love in their sunset years.
"ABC sees Lucci as the perfect candidate because of her age appropriateness and the widely known narrative about losing her longtime spouse," a tipster told the National Enquirer.
"Her personal journey is a compelling storyline that will resonate with audiences, making the widow's quest for love heart-warming to watch," the source added.
ABC is reportedly looking to corner TV's brand-new senior singles market after scoring with the runaway hit Golden Bachelor starring Turner. Lucci, who lost Australian-born chef husband Helmut Huber after 53 years and two children together in March 2022, is said to be "the perfect candidate" to have eligible men falling at her feet.
"Who doesn't want to see Susan find love again?" the insider noted.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lucci and ABC's reps for comment.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, a source close to the actress told us that she was ready to date again one year after losing her husband.
"We have been trying to set her up with nice guys for a few months now," one pal dished. "Finally, Susan said yes. Understandably, she is cautious about being in the public eye. It's not like she wants to be set up with Pete Davidson but at least she's dating again."
Given how much has changed in the dating scene over the five decades since Lucci was last single, another insider revealed the actress' strict boundaries for dipping back into the dating pool.
"Susan has made it clear: no online dating. She has also ruled out blind dates," the source said.
While blind dates may be out of the question, the pal noted, "However, if a friend has someone they think she should meet, they can all go out for dinner together and see what happen."