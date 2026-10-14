Susan Dell Net Worth Revealed — As Dell CEO's Wife Is Among the Richest Self-Made Women in America

The 62-year-old is worth an estimated $5.8billion on her own. The figure places her among the richest self-made women in America. The businesswoman’s earnings are a result of Dell Technologies stock, luxury fashion ventures, and decades of family investments.

Susan Dell 's massive fortune has been disclosed, and the numbers are eye-watering, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Susan Dell's full finances have not been made official.

Born Susan Lieberman in Dallas, Texas, she married Michael Dell in October 1989. Together, they have built one of the most powerful fortunes in the world.

Reports put Susan's personal net worth at $5.8billion in 2026. That estimate is based on her Dell Technologies holdings, private investments, and assets held through the Susan Lieberman Dell Separate Property Trust.

Company documents have reportedly shown more than 31 million shares linked to Susan and her trust. At a closing price of $574 for Dell Class C stock, that single position was valued at around $17.9billion on a conversion-equivalent basis.

The net worth figure is cited as her personal fortune. But the $17.9billion is the market value of an official holding. The full finances remain private.