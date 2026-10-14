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Susan Dell Net Worth Revealed — As Dell CEO's Wife Is Among the Richest Self-Made Women in America

Susan Dell and Michael Dell
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell has accumulated a lot of wealth as a philanthropist and businesswoman.

Oct. 14 2026, Updated 3:45 p.m. ET

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Susan Dell's massive fortune has been disclosed, and the numbers are eye-watering, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 62-year-old is worth an estimated $5.8billion on her own. The figure places her among the richest self-made women in America. The businesswoman’s earnings are a result of Dell Technologies stock, luxury fashion ventures, and decades of family investments.

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Susan Dell's Personal Fortune Hits $5.8Billion

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Susan Dell and Michael Dell
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell's full finances have not been made official.

Born Susan Lieberman in Dallas, Texas, she married Michael Dell in October 1989. Together, they have built one of the most powerful fortunes in the world.

Reports put Susan's personal net worth at $5.8billion in 2026. That estimate is based on her Dell Technologies holdings, private investments, and assets held through the Susan Lieberman Dell Separate Property Trust.

Company documents have reportedly shown more than 31 million shares linked to Susan and her trust. At a closing price of $574 for Dell Class C stock, that single position was valued at around $17.9billion on a conversion-equivalent basis.

The net worth figure is cited as her personal fortune. But the $17.9billion is the market value of an official holding. The full finances remain private.

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The $270Billion Power Couple

Susan Dell and Michael Dell
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell and Michael Dell have launched a philanthropic arm.

Susan’s wealth is part of a much larger family empire.

Her better half, Michael, who founded Dell Technologies, has a personal net worth of over $270billion as of September 2026, according to a publication.

The couple shares four children – Alexa, Kira, Juliette, and Zachary. Their joint philanthropic arm, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, has committed more than $10 billion to initiatives related to education, health, and the economy.

Susan serves as a board chair of the foundation.

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From Fashion Label to Philanthropy

Susan Dell
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell is known for her fashion label, Phi.

Before her full-time philanthropy work, Susan built a career in fashion.

She earned a B.S. in Fashion Merchandising & Design from Arizona State University and launched three fashion labels, including the luxury brand Phi, which she ran from 2003 to 2009 in New York.

Phi was worn by celebrities, and she designed dresses for President George W. Bush's daughters at the 2005 inauguration.

She later shifted focus to the foundation, taking care of the global education and health initiatives and serving on the board of Dell Medical School.

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Trump Accounts and $6.25Billion Pledge

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Susan Dell and Michael Dell
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell and Michael Dell launched a new program in 2026.

Susan returned to national headlines in 2026 with a historic financial pledge.

She and Michael announced a $6.25billion commitment to fund Trump Accounts, a new program under the Invest America Initiative.

The plan deposits $250 into investment accounts for 25 million American children born between 2025 and 2028.

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