PHOTOS: 90s Supermodel, Now 56 Years Old, Turns Back The Clock in Tight Pink Swimsuit During Cannes Film Festival
Helen Christensen dialed up the heat in a "Barbiecore" vacation look on Monday.
At 56, the '90s supermodel turned back time with a cheeky showstopper as she soaked up the sun during her stay at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
New photos showed Christensen walking around the area wearing a hot pink one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline and high-rise bottom that allowed her to show off her backside.
She had her lean legs on display as she walked around on the sunny day, enjoying some time in the water by herself.
'She's Aging in Reverse!'
The brunette stunner recently touched down in Cannes for the film festival, making a red carpet cameo at the premiere of the new documentary Bono: Stories of Surrender on Friday.
She turned heads in an off-the-shoulder light pink gown, complete with dramatic feathers draped over one shoulder.
Noting her youthful glow, fans couldn't help but fawn over her look as she shared photos from the night on Instagram.
One wrote: "I thought this was a pic from the 90s until I saw the others. You look stunning."
Cannes' New Conservtive Dress Code
Another said: "Oh My God... she's aging in reverse."
On Sunday, she was seen flaunting her stunning figure once more as she stepped out on day six of the festival in a cut-out blue dress.
The floor-length garment was paired with black flip-flops, a pink bag, and oversized brown sunglasses.
The Victoria’s Secret model has been enjoying the festival atmosphere since Wednesday, debuting at the opening ceremony and attending the screening of Quentin Dupieux’s latest comedy, Le Deuxième Acte.
There, she opted for a bridal-like white gown with a long cape that elegantly draped over her back and down to the ground.
All of Christensen's looks have aligned with the new modesty guidelines that have significantly reshaped Cannes' fashion in 2025.
Created to uphold "decency," this strict measure aims to curb the celebrity craze for "naked dresses" – those daring ensembles that expose far more than they cover – on the red carpet.
It's a far cry from previous years when Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and Florence Pugh turned up in show-stopping, very see-through outfits.
A Cannes festival document stated: "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.
"The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."
The new modesty rules were introduced after controversy over revealing outfits like Bianca Censori’s sheer dress at the 2025 Grammys.
And it's not only celebrities – all attendees are now expected to dress more conservatively. The iconic venue's dress code now favors suits, dinner jackets, and floor-length gowns.
Currently, it's unclear if French TV broadcasters influenced the stricter policy.
However, the festival has received some pushback over the change, and its bosses have been dubbed "prudish and mad" for banning nude dresses.