SuperScandal: Google Exec Who Backed Uber Trashed By Secret Love Child Baby Mama

In August 2019, she detailed their alleged extramarital affair that resulted in a pregnancy, claiming in a now-deleted blog post on Medium that Drummond later abandoned her and their child. The tryst had been previously reported by The New York Times in an expose of sexual misconduct allegations against another top executive, but it wasn’t until after Blakely left Google that she decided to share more details about what allegedly took place with Drummond.

According to Blakely, she was aware that Drummond was married and a father by the time they met, however, he allegedly told her that he was “estranged” from his wife. The former contracts manager said their entanglement began in 2004 and the following year, she was pregnant with his child, later suffering a miscarriage. In 2006, she was expecting again and Blakely said Drummond “assured me of his imminent divorce” prior to the arrival of their son in May 2007. Drummond stayed married and continued to have affairs within the company, Blakely alleged.