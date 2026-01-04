Stranded in the Caribbean: Leonardo DiCaprio Misses Film Festival Due to Donald Trump's Strike on Venezuela

DiCaprio was slated to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comic One Battle After Another, which follows a band of leftist militants.

A source told Daily Mail that an announcement was made about the actor's absence.

"It was, however, a wonderful moment in the room," the source shared with the outlet. "A beautiful tribute from his co-stars and an amazing reel."

Despite not attending the award show in person, DiCaprio still accepted his award via video.

The insider told the outlet his speech was a "hit", gaining applause from the audience.

His physical absence from the Palm Springs International Film Festival was also confirmed in a statement given to Deadline.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is unable to join us in person tonight due to unexpected travel disruptions and restricted airspace," the organization shared.

"While we will miss celebrating with him in person, we are honored to recognize his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema," they added. "His talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to celebrate him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award this evening."