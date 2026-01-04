Stranded in the Caribbean: Leonardo DiCaprio Misses Film Festival Due to Donald Trump's Strike on Venezuela
Jan. 4 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio was forced to skip the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday after travel chaos left him stranded in the Caribbean, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Titanic star, 51, was set to attend the awards, but flights were canceled following U.S. airstrikes on Venezuela ordered by President Donald Trump.
Airspace Chaos
On January 3rd, U.S. forces struck Venezuela, snatching leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flying them straight to New York.
The military action disrupted flights across the region, leaving DiCaprio unable to make it to California in time for the ceremony.
Video Acceptance
DiCaprio was slated to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comic One Battle After Another, which follows a band of leftist militants.
A source told Daily Mail that an announcement was made about the actor's absence.
"It was, however, a wonderful moment in the room," the source shared with the outlet. "A beautiful tribute from his co-stars and an amazing reel."
Despite not attending the award show in person, DiCaprio still accepted his award via video.
The insider told the outlet his speech was a "hit", gaining applause from the audience.
His physical absence from the Palm Springs International Film Festival was also confirmed in a statement given to Deadline.
"Leonardo DiCaprio is unable to join us in person tonight due to unexpected travel disruptions and restricted airspace," the organization shared.
"While we will miss celebrating with him in person, we are honored to recognize his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema," they added. "His talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to celebrate him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award this evening."
New Years Bash
On New Year's Eve, the actor and his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, were spotted aboard Jeff Bezos' $250 million superyacht off St. Barts.
The pair enjoyed a relaxed holiday getaway with Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez.
DiCaprio kept it casual in a white T‑shirt and shorts while Ceretti lounged at his side.
The group appeared close and comfortable on deck prior to the unexpected travel snarls that later derailed his plans.
Under-the-Radar Romance
DiCaprio and Ceretti went public with their romance in 2025, quickly making headlines for their jet-setting lifestyle.
The pair have since been spotted at exclusive events and on luxury vacations, keeping their relationship low-key but undeniably glamorous.