Home > Celebrity > Leo Dicaprio

Stranded in the Caribbean: Leonardo DiCaprio Misses Film Festival Due to Donald Trump's Strike on Venezuela

image of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio missed Palm Springs Film Festival due to travel chaos.

Profile Image

Jan. 4 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio was forced to skip the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday after travel chaos left him stranded in the Caribbean, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Titanic star, 51, was set to attend the awards, but flights were canceled following U.S. airstrikes on Venezuela ordered by President Donald Trump.

Airspace Chaos

Image of Leonardo DiCaprio had to miss the Palm Springs Award Show due to travel issues in the Caribbean.
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio had to miss the Palm Springs Award Show due to travel issues in the Caribbean.

On January 3rd, U.S. forces struck Venezuela, snatching leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flying them straight to New York.

The military action disrupted flights across the region, leaving DiCaprio unable to make it to California in time for the ceremony.

Video Acceptance

Image of On January 3, flights were canceled after airstrikes on Venezuela were ordered by President Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

On January 3, flights were canceled after airstrikes on Venezuela were ordered by President Donald Trump.

DiCaprio was slated to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comic One Battle After Another, which follows a band of leftist militants.

A source told Daily Mail that an announcement was made about the actor's absence.

"It was, however, a wonderful moment in the room," the source shared with the outlet. "A beautiful tribute from his co-stars and an amazing reel."

Despite not attending the award show in person, DiCaprio still accepted his award via video.

The insider told the outlet his speech was a "hit", gaining applause from the audience.

His physical absence from the Palm Springs International Film Festival was also confirmed in a statement given to Deadline.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is unable to join us in person tonight due to unexpected travel disruptions and restricted airspace," the organization shared.

"While we will miss celebrating with him in person, we are honored to recognize his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema," they added. "His talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to celebrate him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award this evening."

New Years Bash

Image of A source told 'Daily Mail', the actor accepted his award with a 'hit' video message.
Source: MEGA

A source told 'Daily Mail', the actor accepted his award with a 'hit' video message.

On New Year's Eve, the actor and his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, were spotted aboard Jeff Bezos' $250 million superyacht off St. Barts.

The pair enjoyed a relaxed holiday getaway with Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez.

DiCaprio kept it casual in a white T‑shirt and shorts while Ceretti lounged at his side.

The group appeared close and comfortable on deck prior to the unexpected travel snarls that later derailed his plans.

Under-the-Radar Romance

Image of Only days before on New Years Eve, the actor was spotted with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, in St. Bartz.
Source: MEGA

Image of Only days before on New Years Eve, the actor was spotted with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, in St. Bartz.

DiCaprio and Ceretti went public with their romance in 2025, quickly making headlines for their jet-setting lifestyle.

The pair have since been spotted at exclusive events and on luxury vacations, keeping their relationship low-key but undeniably glamorous.

