How to Stop Falling for the Wrong People

Ignoring the red flags often starts early, sometimes even on the first date or during a meeting. You might turn someone into who you want them to be in your mind and make excuses for less-than-ideal behavior. That “mysterious” person is probably just emotionally unavailable. Perhaps flakiness feels like independence. Yet, it’s crucial to acknowledge these characteristics early on before investing emotional energy into a relationship that’s doomed from the start.

As Seeking.com’s CEO, Brandon Wade puts it, “Repeatedly falling for the wrong person isn’t bad luck. Often, what feels like ‘intense chemistry’ is actually your brain mistaking desire or lack for love. True love doesn’t feel like constant turmoil or emotional exhaustion; it feels the complete opposite: stable, supportive, healing, aligned, and blessed.”