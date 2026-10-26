Stevie Wonder, 76, Sues to Evict Ex-Fiancée From Home She's Lived in Rent-Free Since 1988 After Alleged Insurance Inspection Dispute

Stevie Wonder, 76, has filed an unlawful detainer lawsuit seeking to evict Carmen Efferson from a Los Angeles-area home where she has lived rent-free since 1988 under an alleged oral agreement.

Wonder filed the case in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 22, according to court documents reported by multiple outlets.

The lawsuit centers on a dispute over access to the property for an insurance inspection. Wonder's attorneys say Efferson refused repeated requests to allow inspectors inside, while Efferson objected to the proposed entry and said she felt harassed.

Wonder is asking the court to end or forfeit the decades-old occupancy agreement and return possession of the three-bedroom property to him. He is also seeking attorney fees and up to $600 in statutory damages.