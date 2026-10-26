Stevie Wonder, 76, Sues to Evict Ex-Fiancée From Home She's Lived in Rent-Free Since 1988 After Alleged Insurance Inspection Dispute
Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Stevie Wonder, 76, has filed an unlawful detainer lawsuit seeking to evict Carmen Efferson from a Los Angeles-area home where she has lived rent-free since 1988 under an alleged oral agreement.
Wonder filed the case in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 22, according to court documents reported by multiple outlets.
The lawsuit centers on a dispute over access to the property for an insurance inspection. Wonder's attorneys say Efferson refused repeated requests to allow inspectors inside, while Efferson objected to the proposed entry and said she felt harassed.
Wonder is asking the court to end or forfeit the decades-old occupancy agreement and return possession of the three-bedroom property to him. He is also seeking attorney fees and up to $600 in statutory damages.
Dispute Began With Insurance Inspection
The disagreement escalated in July, when Wonder's representatives sought access to the home for an inspection connected to maintaining the property's insurance coverage.
A notice sent July 23 reportedly informed Efferson that an inspection was scheduled for July 30.
According to the complaint, Efferson refused to allow the inspection. In an email cited in the court filings, she said she was "feeling harassed" and did not consent to the requested entry.
She later warned that she would contact law enforcement if Wonder's representatives attempted to enter without permission.
Wonder's attorneys allege that the inspection could not be completed and that the property's insurance was canceled Aug. 4. They claim the loss of coverage created a risk of financial loss for Wonder.
Notices To Vacate Preceded Lawsuit
Wonder's legal team subsequently gave Efferson a 30-day notice to vacate, with an Aug. 27 deadline, according to reports based on the complaint and attached correspondence. She allegedly remained at the property after that date.
On Oct. 6, Wonder's attorneys issued another three-day notice to leave, alleging that Efferson had violated the terms of the oral agreement. The lawsuit was filed after she allegedly failed to vacate.
An unlawful detainer case allows a property owner to seek possession through the courts. The filing itself does not establish that Wonder is entitled to evict Efferson or recover damages.
Longstanding Living Arrangement Come To An End
The lawsuit puts a nearly four-decade housing arrangement under legal scrutiny.
According to the complaint, Efferson moved into the property in July 1988 under an oral agreement that allowed her to live there without paying monthly rent.
Efferson confirmed to Billboard that she was engaged to Wonder when she moved into the home, although the two never married.
Billboard's archival records also identify Efferson as a producer on the 1988 music video for "Get It," Wonder's collaboration with Michael Jackson.
Efferson's response to the lawsuit had not been publicly reported. The Los Angeles Times reported that she did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while representatives for Wonder also did not comment on the legal dispute.
Who Is Carmen Efferson?
Efferson has maintained a relatively private public profile, but her connection to Wonder dates to the late 1980s.
Her engagement to the singer at the time she moved into the property has since been confirmed by Efferson herself.
The available reporting does not support describing her as an actress.
Although Efferson is listed in the credits for the 1995 film Under Lock and Key, the credit identifies her as part of the craft services department rather than as an actress.
Wonder has since married Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, whom he wed in 2017, according to reporting on the lawsuit.
No court ruling had been reported as of Oct. 26. The allegations in Wonder's complaint remain unresolved, and the case will determine whether he can end the decades-old arrangement and regain possession of the property.