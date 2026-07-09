EXCLUSIVE: Aliens Among Us — UFO Nuts Back Steven Spielberg's Claims E.T. is Already at Home on Earth

Director Steven Spielberg claimed aliens have already visited planet Earth – and now scientists said he may be on the money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Steven Spielberg said he believes extraterrestrials have visited Earth and may have always been here.

"I absolutely think that they have been here and they are here. And who knows, maybe they've always been here," said Spielberg, known for the sci-fi classics E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, along with his newest blockbuster, Disclosure Day.

As evidence, he cited "the circumstantial evidence that I've gathered throughout my whole life, everybody I've listened to and every documentary I've ever watched and all the testimonies in Congress that I've heard."

His out-of-this-world claims are "a possibility," said Dr. Jacco van Loon, an astrophysicist at Britain's Keele University.

While aliens may not have "left artifacts on Earth" during a visit "4 billion years ago... they may have left artifacts on the moon or elsewhere in the solar system to monitor Earth," he said.

But for many scientists, the astronomical distance between stars means aliens reaching Earth is nothing but movie magic.