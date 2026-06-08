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Home > Celebrity > Steve Irwin

Crikey Mate: Steve Irwin's Son Robert, 22, Emerges as Surprise Frontrunner for 'Magic Mike' Franchise — After Hunky Zookeeper's Shirtless Underwear Ads Went Viral

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Source: mega

Robert Irwin's Hollywood star continues to rise as rumors swirl about a possible 'Magic Mike' reboot.

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June 8 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Robert Irwin could be heading in a surprising new direction if fresh Hollywood chatter is to be believed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 22-year-old zookeeper and television personality has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate for a future Magic Mike reboot after his steamy underwear campaign transformed him into an unlikely s-x symbol.

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Channing Tatum's 'Pulling Together an Ensemble Cast'

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image of Sources claim Robert Irwin has caught the attention of 'Magic Mike' star Channing Tatum.
Source: @WarnerBros/YouTube

Sources claim Robert Irwin has caught the attention of 'Magic Mike' star Channing Tatum.

According to reports, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is said to be exploring ways to breathe new life into the franchise that was inspired by his own experiences as a male stripper.

A source told the Australian outlet New Idea: "Channing is pulling together an ensemble cast of hot young guys to revive Magic Mike."

The insider further alleged Tatum has been "watching Robert very carefully" as discussions about the future of the franchise continue.

While no official casting announcements have been made, Robert's growing popularity and expanding entertainment career have reportedly put him on Hollywood's radar.

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Mom Terri Irwin's 'Will Be Stunned' If Her Son Snags Risky Role

image of Terri Irwin has previously joked about her son's newfound status as a heartthrob.
Source: mega

Terri Irwin has previously joked about her son's newfound status as a heartthrob.

The possibility of Robert taking on a role associated with male stripping is said to have raised concerns due to the family-friendly image built by the Irwins over the decades.

One source claimed: "Playing a male stripper is completely off-brand for the Irwin legacy of conservation and family-friendly entertainment."

The insider added: "Terri will be stunned by even the thought of Robert doing the Magic Mike film."

Terri has previously poked fun at the attention her son received after appearing in a revealing underwear campaign.

During the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, she joked: "I will say that the thing that Robert's got that Steve didn't: Steve never took his shirt off for wildlife."

Robert quickly fired back with a grin: "Whatever gets the job done."

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The Campaign That Broke the Internet

image of The 22-year-old conservationist became an internet sensation after his steamy Bonds underwear campaign.

The 22-year-old conservationist became an internet sensation after his steamy Bonds underwear campaign.

Robert became an online sensation after stripping down for a Bonds underwear campaign that showcased a side of the wildlife warrior fans had never seen before.

The viral images sparked countless reactions across social media and helped introduce him to a broader audience outside the conservation world.

Since then, the young star has continued embracing high-profile opportunities, including a shirtless dance performance on Dancing With the Stars that further fueled his heartthrob status.

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image of The young television personality has been expanding his career with acting and entertainment projects.
Source: mega

The young television personality has been expanding his career with acting and entertainment projects.

Insiders claim Robert is increasingly being viewed as more than just a television host and wildlife expert.

One industry source said, per an outlet: "Robert is no longer just being viewed as Australian TV talent."

The insider continued: "There are people internationally who genuinely believe he could become a major Hollywood name. Think the Hemsworths, Ledger, and Jackman-type success."

Irwin has already begun pursuing acting opportunities and recently teased fans with a mysterious new project, writing on Instagram: "Something epic is coming."

He's even weighed in on rumors linking him to the role of James Bond, joking: "If Jacob pulls out, I'm there."

Robert added, "I don't know if my first role can be James Bond, but I wouldn't say no. A khaki tux? Obviously! And the villain would be habitat destruction."

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