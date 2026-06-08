Crikey Mate: Steve Irwin's Son Robert, 22, Emerges as Surprise Frontrunner for 'Magic Mike' Franchise — After Hunky Zookeeper's Shirtless Underwear Ads Went Viral

According to reports, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is said to be exploring ways to breathe new life into the franchise that was inspired by his own experiences as a male stripper.

A source told the Australian outlet New Idea: "Channing is pulling together an ensemble cast of hot young guys to revive Magic Mike."

The insider further alleged Tatum has been "watching Robert very carefully" as discussions about the future of the franchise continue.

While no official casting announcements have been made, Robert's growing popularity and expanding entertainment career have reportedly put him on Hollywood's radar.