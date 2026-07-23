Stephen Colbert Turned Down Late-Night TV Return After Jimmy Kimmel Asked Axed Host to Fill in During Summer Break — 'It Feels Premature'

"I've always thought of our show as an orphanage," he joked.

As Radar previously reported, CBS pulled the plug on The Late Show in May, describing the move as a purely financial decision.

However, the cancellation drew criticism from several of Colbert's late-night peers, including Kimmel. The comic even used his May 20 monologue to voice support for Colbert and to encourage viewers to tune in to CBS before the show signed off.

"I hope that those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS ― for the last time," he said. "Don’t ever watch it again, but watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen and our friends at The Late Show a fond farewell."

"I think you know how I feel about the fact that they are being pushed out," he continued. "I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although I know they probably won't."