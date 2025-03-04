How Nearly EVERY A-Lister 'Did a Bianca Censori' by Turning up in Near-NAKED Looks at Oscars Bash — Including Sofía Vergara, Megan Thee Stallion and More
Nearly every A-Lister decided to take a page out of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's book when it came to fashion at the 2025 Oscars parties.
RadarOnline.com can report the biggest stars in Hollywood decided to nearly bare it all while posing on the red carpet as they were accused of "copying" the rapper's wife.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion left very little to the imagination in a daring olive green look that exposed her breasts.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde nearly bared it all in a very sheer dress for the after-party.
Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara showed off her toned thighs in this tight dress with very bold cutouts.
Julia Fox
Another one of Kanye West's exes who isn't afraid to bare it all. Julia Fox went with a very bizarre and revealing sheer dress.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor looked red hot while hitting the red carpet.
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey showed off her curves in a red lace dress that showed off her lingerie.