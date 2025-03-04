Your tip
How Nearly EVERY A-Lister 'Did a Bianca Censori' by Turning up in Near-NAKED Looks at Oscars Bash — Including Sofía Vergara, Megan Thee Stallion and More

Photo of Megan Thee Stallion and Sofía Vergara
Source: MEGA

The stars nearly bared it all at the after-parties.

March 3 2025, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

Nearly every A-Lister decided to take a page out of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's book when it came to fashion at the 2025 Oscars parties.

RadarOnline.com can report the biggest stars in Hollywood decided to nearly bare it all while posing on the red carpet as they were accused of "copying" the rapper's wife.

oscars most naked looks
Source: MEGA

Megan Thee Stallion left very little to the imagination.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion left very little to the imagination in a daring olive green look that exposed her breasts.

oscars most naked looks
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde opted for a very sheer look.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde nearly bared it all in a very sheer dress for the after-party.

oscars most naked looks
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara wore a bold dress with shocking cutouts.

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara showed off her toned thighs in this tight dress with very bold cutouts.

oscars most naked looks
Source: MEGA

Julia Fox suffered a massive fashion fail.

Julia Fox

Another one of Kanye West's exes who isn't afraid to bare it all. Julia Fox went with a very bizarre and revealing sheer dress.

oscars most naked looks
Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor looked red hot while hitting the red carpet.

oscars most naked looks
Source: MEGA

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey showed off her curves in a red lace dress that showed off her lingerie.

