EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek' Icon Walter Koenig Honored After Death

"Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world," his representatives announced.

Koenig joined the groundbreaking NBC series in 1967 during its second season, bringing humor and youthful energy to the bridge of the USS Enterprise alongside William Shatner's Capt. James T. Kirk and Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock.

He went on to reprise his role in seven Star Trek movies and became a fixture at fan conventions.

His death leaves Shatner, 95, and George Takei, 89, who played Hikaru Sulu, as the only surviving members of the original show's main cast.