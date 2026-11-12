EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek' Icon Walter Koenig Honored After Death
Nov. 12 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Walter Koenig, who boldly went where few actors had gone before as the lovable Russian navigator Pavel Chekov on Star Trek, has died at 90, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The beloved sci-fi star passed away Oct. 25 of natural causes at his North Hollywood home, surrounded by his daughter, Danielle, and a niece, according to his representatives.
'Star Trek' Legend's Death Mourned Worldwide
"Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world," his representatives announced.
Koenig joined the groundbreaking NBC series in 1967 during its second season, bringing humor and youthful energy to the bridge of the USS Enterprise alongside William Shatner's Capt. James T. Kirk and Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock.
He went on to reprise his role in seven Star Trek movies and became a fixture at fan conventions.
His death leaves Shatner, 95, and George Takei, 89, who played Hikaru Sulu, as the only surviving members of the original show's main cast.
George Takei Pays Tribute to Friend
"My heart is heavy," Takei wrote in a touching tribute. "Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend."
The two remained close for nearly six decades, and Koenig served as best man at Takei's 2008 wedding to Brad Altman.
"Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course," Takei added.
'Star Trek' Star's Devastating Family Tragedies
Beyond Star Trek, Koenig enjoyed a lengthy career as an actor and writer, notably portraying the sinister Alfred Bester on Babylon 5.
But his private life was marked by devastating heartbreak. His son, Andrew, an actor on Growing Pains, died by suicide in 2010 at 41.
His wife of 57 years, actress Judy Levitt, died in 2022.