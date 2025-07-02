Another Legend Gone: 'Star Trek' Villain Star Dead Aged 90 Surrounded by Loved Ones — Sparking Flood of Tributes to 'Incredible' Actor
Star Trek villain Peter-Henry Schroeder has passed away aged 90, his family have confirmed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor was surrounded by his loved ones at the Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Florida on June 7 at the time of his death, cause of which is unknown.
Much-Loved Star
Schroeder was best known for his role in Star Trek Enterprise, where he voiced the Klingon Chancellor.
Before his death, he reportedly made a joke about how getting back to work.
He said: "When are you going to get me out of here, I've got to get back to L.A."
During his illustrious career, Schroeder worked alongside big names including Meryl Streep.
He starred in the series Big Shamus, Little Shamus in 1979, and B.J. and the Bear in 1981.
He played Robert Swanson in the 1985 flick Fire in the Night, Nick Kristidis in Hotshot in 1986 and appeared as a maitre d' in the hit show Cheers in 1989.
In the 1990s, Schroeder starred in the shows Thirtysomething and White Cargo.
Star Trek Villian
He's also credited for appearances in Three Days of Rain and The Protector, plus appeared in the 2010 flick Gunslinger, where he played a sheriff.
And his last role came in 2020 when he appeared in the political satire flick Sammy-Gate, directed by Noel Lawrence.
The fictitious movie's plot revolves around how Sammy Davis Jr. caused the Watergate scandal.
But before becoming a silver screen star, Schroeder served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He is a former recording artist and launched his own production company.
Schroeder launched the Actor/Artist Group Workshop in 1979.
Nicholson Lookalike
During his career, he was often misidentified for Jack Nicholson, according to his obit.
It described him as a "quintessential" Hollywood figure.
"Peter-Henry Schroeder will return to Los Angeles, as he wished," the obit continued.
It added: "Not to work this time, but instead—leaving behind a legacy that has indelibly shaped generations of artists and storytellers."
Tributes have been paid to Schroeder online in light of his death.
"Peter Henry Schroeder was incredible acting teacher to work with," one X user penned.
"He is a wonderful person."
Schroeder is set to be buried at the Los Angeles National Cemetery where he will get military honors.
He is survived by his daughter Valerie Lynn and his son Peter Henry II, his daughter-in-law Felicia Cristiani Bass, and his grandsons Peter Henry III and Jarrid Michael.
His family have asked that instead of flowers, condolences be shared through the Human Animal Life Foundation.
Schroeder's memorial page reported that Schroeder appreciated his life and stated: "I had a long and rich life, and I thank God for it."