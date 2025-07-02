Another Legend Gone: 'Star Trek' Villain Star Dead Aged 90 Surrounded by Loved Ones — Sparking Flood of Tributes to 'Incredible' Actor

Schroeder was best known for his role in Star Trek Enterprise, where he voiced the Klingon Chancellor.

Before his death, he reportedly made a joke about how getting back to work.

He said: "When are you going to get me out of here, I've got to get back to L.A."

During his illustrious career, Schroeder worked alongside big names including Meryl Streep.

He starred in the series Big Shamus, Little Shamus in 1979, and B.J. and the Bear in 1981.

He played Robert Swanson in the 1985 flick Fire in the Night, Nick Kristidis in Hotshot in 1986 and appeared as a maitre d' in the hit show Cheers in 1989.

In the 1990s, Schroeder starred in the shows Thirtysomething and White Cargo.