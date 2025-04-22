EXCLUSIVE: Star Stalkers — Hollywood Celebs' True Tales of Terror at Hands of Obsessed, Armed and VERY Deadly Fans
Many celebrities bask in the glow of fame and adoration from their fans. But what happens when that devotion crosses a line and puts the famous folks in danger?
RadarOnline.com has explored the risk of obsessed fans. From chilling death threats and relentless harassment to break-ins and even murder attempts, these fans turn admiration into a living nightmare.
TAYLOR SWIFT
In 2024, an alleged stalker was arrested outside Taylor Swift's New York City apartment for attempting to break in multiple times. David Crowe, 34, was taken into custody and charged with stalking in the fourth degree but was later found mentally unfit to stand trial and admitted to a mental health facility.
But that was only the latest in a long string of stalking incidents. Swift has also had peeping Toms, threatening letters, break-ins and death threats.
Due to her fear of violence, she previously revealed she carries army-grade bandages designed for gunshot or stab wounds.
JENNIFER ANISTON
A man named Jason Peyton was arrested in 2010 after being found on Sunset Boulevard carrying a sharp object, duct tape and love notes made out to the Friends star.
Peyton had also carved "I LOVE JENNIFER ANISTON" into the side of his car.
He was put on psychiatric hold and later hit with a three-year restraining order against the star.
BEYONCE
The superstar has had several scary stalkers over the years, leading her to take extra precautions with those who work for her and approach her.
In 2009, the Queen Bey received threatening letters from a man who was convinced that the real Beyoncé had been killed by an impostor who took over her identity.
In 2013, she increased security at her show in London following a threat from a British stalker.
SANDRA BULLOCK
The Oscar-winning actress had a terrifying home invasion in 2014. Her stalker Joshua Corbett broke into her house armed with a loaded handgun.
In an episode of Red Table Talk, Bullock revealed she was forced to hide in her closet while calling police.
Corbett was soon taken into custody by cops. However, Bullock said the experience left her with PTSD.
JEWEL
The singer says she’s had dozens of run-ins with stalkers, but that she "went gray overnight" with her first obsessed fan.
"It was so scary," she recalled. "This person was leaving firebombs outside my house. I was getting death threats saying I would be shot from the stage."
Another time, she recalled being chased in an airport, with "a guy calling me a b---, yelling at me through the airport, 'F---ing b----! You think you’re all that?'"
The Foolish Games singer summarized: "I’ve learned over time that I could talk to my fans and say, 'You can’t come within six feet of me.'"
UMA THURMAN
A man was convicted in 2008 for sending Thurman sexually suggestive cards and drawings — including one showing a man standing over an open grave with a razor blade in his hand. Another pic featured a headless bride.
The card also said: "My hands should be on your body at all times."
Jack Jordan, a mentally ill drifter who lived in his car, was convicted of fourth-degree stalking and second-degree aggravated harassment.
He was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.
During his trial, Thurman testified that she was "completely freaked out."
She recalled: "It was almost like a nightmare; it was scary."
GWYNETH PALTROW
The Shakespeare in Love star had one particular stalker who she said terrorized her for years.
Dante Michael Soiu sent her dozens of packages, including disturbing letters with lewd messages and pornographic material.
In 2000 he was found guilty of one charge of stalking and committed to a psychiatric hospital.
Paltrow previously called the harrowing ordeal a "very traumatic experience."
MADONNA
The Material Girl had two frightening incidents with a man named Robert Dewey Hoskins, who was convicted of stalking her in the ’90s.
The man had said he was either going to marry Madonna or "slash her throat from ear to ear."
He appeared ready to follow through on his pledge, and hopped a fence at her home, forcing her bodyguards to shoot at him.
Hoskins was deemed a huge threat and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stalking her in 1996. He was initially sent to a mental institution, which he was able to escape.
The stalker was caught in 2012 and put back into custody, giving Madonna a sigh of relief.