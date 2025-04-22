EXCLUSIVE: Star Stalkers — Hollywood Celebs' True Tales of Terror at Hands of Obsessed, Armed and VERY Deadly Fans

In 2024, an alleged stalker was arrested outside Taylor Swift's New York City apartment for attempting to break in multiple times. David Crowe, 34, was taken into custody and charged with stalking in the fourth degree but was later found mentally unfit to stand trial and admitted to a mental health facility.

But that was only the latest in a long string of stalking incidents. Swift has also had peeping Toms, threatening letters, break-ins and death threats.

Due to her fear of violence, she previously revealed she carries army-grade bandages designed for gunshot or stab wounds.